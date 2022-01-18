Reading University Trampolining Club

Reaching new heights in their first competition of the year

Reading Uni Trampolining Club took 9 individuals to Bath last weekend (4th-5th Dec) for our first competition of the year. They competed against 16 other universities as part of the Southern University Trampolining League. For 4 of our members, it was their first ever comp and they all performed incredibly. They had some super high scores achieved both for execution and HD. One of our members, Abbie also placed 1st in the SUTL 1 category! As a club, They would like to thank Their coach Chloe, judge Ben and volunteers, Mark, Rachel, Abbie, and Bethany for helping on the day. It was a huge success, and everyone is looking forward to their next comp in January.

Competitors names:

Rachel Ward- SUTL 7 Bethany Williams- SUTL 6 Lauren Luesley- SUTL 5 Gemma Patterson- SUTL 5 Cameron Ellis-Frew- SUTL 5 Edward Neary- SUTL 5 Ollie Hughes- SUTL 5 Ben Gray- SUTL 2 Abbie Spraget- SUTL 1

Written by Sophie Jordan