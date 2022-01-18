Careers and The Spark

Hey there! Welcome to our brand-new Careers section of The Spark website.

This is a brief introduction article about who we as the Careers Centre are, what we offer to boost both your degree and graduate prospects, and the kind of content you can expect from us here.

The Careers Centre is composed of the Careers Consultancy Team, Placements Team, Employer Engagement Team, and Information & Events Team. We’re based on the first floor of the Carrington Building on Whiteknights Campus. A member of the Information & Events team operates our front desk 9-5 Monday-Friday. This is also where all our face-to-face Careers Appointments with our Careers Consultants are run from.

From the moment you are enrolled as a student until 24 months after your graduation, you have unlimited access to the Careers Centre and everything we offer. This includes Careers and Placements Appointments, webinars and seminars, Careers Fairs, employer networking events, and My Jobs Online. We also provide a range of employability boosters: the RED Award, THRIVE Mentoring, and the Reading Internship Scheme.

Upcoming articles you can expect from us here on The Spark are designed to provide you with a deeper understanding of the work we do in the Careers Centre and how it can benefit you. From reviews of Careers sessions, to how the RED Award can boost your CV or the resources you can find on Blackboard Careers 24/7.

That’s all for now, if you have any further questions about us, stay tuned or come and visit us on first floor of the Carrington Building, we’re here to help!