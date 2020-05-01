Swimming- A round up of the year

With the Academic year ending sooner than we all expected, here is some of the highlights from the University’s Swimming Club.

After the Freshers fare, the year started with the all anticipated Baywatch social. It had our highest turn out of swimming members, both new and old, and will most definitely be hard to beat next year.

Soon after, the club had a PB session where the competitive team were chosen and a benchmark for each swimmer was set. This also gave our social swimmers a chance to see where they were at and gave them something to focus on and work on throughout the year.

In November, the competitive team headed to Sheffield for our first competition of the year, the Short Course BUCS Championship, which as always was a great event, both in and out of the pool.

Then came December, where we had our Christmas meal at Toby Carvery, and a well-deserved break.

After returning to Reading in January, we held our give-it-a-go session where people could come and see what swimming at Reading University was really like and give them a chance to join our friendly community.

In February, we had our second competition, again in Sheffield, it was the Long Course BUCS Championship. This was another anticipated event after the great performance we gave in the Short Course Championship earlier in the year.

And then March was upon us, we just had time to nominate a new committee for next year before the academic and swimming year ended, keep an eye out on the social media pages to see who will be on the committee next year.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have a chance to beat Brookes at Varsity or attend the Sports Awards but nevertheless the University’s Swimming Club still had an amazing year.

Well done to all those who competed in competitions, turned up to training and the newly elected committee. Hopefully we will have a brilliant year next year, see everyone in September, stay safe!