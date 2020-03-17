Reading University’s Boat Club: a guide

Reading University Boat Club is one of the top performing University Boat clubs in the UK, and one of the highest achieving sports teams in the University of Reading, placing 5th overall at 2019’s BUCS regatta.

Rowing is unlike any other sport. You can expect to be pushed beyond your mental and physical limits, with highly experienced former Olympians coaching RUBC through the tough training. Spending over 10 hours per week together, the friendships made within the boat club often outlast university life, along with the mental attributes developed during rowing such as resilience and determination. If you were to ask an RUBC athlete or coach for a word that they associate with the club, most would say ‘family’, as the memories made both on and off the water are unmatched.

The club train on the River Thames in Caversham (not Whiteknights Lake, contrary to popular belief on campus), and water sessions are interspersed with training on rowing machines and strength and conditioning at Sports Park. Reading University Boat Club has produced Olympic rowers, and several team GB athletes, as well as taking on total beginners in the novice squad.

Website: www.readinguniversityboatclub.co.uk

Instagram: @ruboatclub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RUBoatClub/

Article by Rosie Patten