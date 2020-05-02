Harry and Meghan, start of a new life

On March 31st Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their senior positions in the royal family after announcing their intention to do so in January. As a result, many are curious as to what the future will hold for them. Meghan and Harry clearly indicated their desire to become financially independent, whilst still able to represent the Queen and the Commonwealth. However, after the summit held at Sandringham with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all present, it was decided that they could not be half in half out they must either remain in the royal family and continue to be publicly funded, or step down as royals in entirely. It was also agreed that the arrangement would be reviewed in a year to ensure that everyone is happy with the outcome, as Harry has had to make large sacrifices to start his new life with Meghan, with the two most prominent examples being that he has given up his military associations and leaving his family.

Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave the royal family after much speculation that Meghan was struggling to adapt to royal life, and they could not cope with the continued media scrutiny this brought. The public got a deeper insight into their struggles through the show that documented their tour to Africa where Meghan said, “It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life, you’ve got to thrive.” It became undeniably clear that Meghan was unable to cope with the criticisms, but also showed that she was in the mindset to make a change for the wellbeing of her and her family.

With this new life comes a lot of uncertainty as Meghan and Harry have stepped into unchartered waters. They will continue with their charity work and partnerships, announcing their non-profitable organisation Archewell this month, however it remains unclear how they will fund themselves now the British taxpayers are no longer doing so. They are also expected to repay the £2.4 million they spent renovating their house on the Windsor estate Frogmore Cottage, but this is not going to be their full-time residence. When Harry and Meghan first made the announcement, they went to Vancouver Island in Canada with their son Archie, as this is where they had spent their extended winter break but due to Coronavirus they decided to move to Los Angeles to be closer to Meghan’s mum Doria before the border closed. What their next move will be is unclear at the moment as the world is on pause due to the pandemic, however avid royal watchers will be waiting eagerly to see what the future holds for this young family.