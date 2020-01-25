Home / Sport / Why I Play Rounders
Why I Play Rounders

At the beginning of the year I decided I wanted to join a sports society with a sport I already knew, which wouldn’t be too competitive. I decided to join rounders and after 3 months of playing once a week I can honestly say I’m having a great time.

The people, the sport and the socials are just some of the reasons why I love it. In the past 3 months I’ve been to every rounders session on Wednesday at 1-2:30pm and although I might not have even scored a whole rounder myself, I keep going back and having the best time. Every session includes some drills and then a game to finish. I love these sessions as it gives me the opportunity to do some exercise on a Wednesday afternoon and have an entertaining game of rounders. I’ve also been to both socials including a pub crawl and a Halloween social.

I think Rounders is a great sport for all abilities as there is a massive range of skill accepted. I’ve also already made great friends as everyone is so funny and welcoming. Although it isn’t a competitive sport society, the opportunity to play friendly matches with other universities is still available, so it’s got the best of everything.

