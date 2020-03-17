The Sport behind Strictly: Reading University’s Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Society

Reading University’s Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Dancing Society has proven to be a cherished and welcoming part of the society’s scene for over 40 years. Taught by professional dance coaches all year round, RUBLS is the perfect way to relax, socialize and learn to dance without any prior knowledge needed!

RUBLS offers tuition in a variety of dance styles for members to learn, such as the chic Latin dances the Cha Cha, Samba, Jive and Salsa: or the classy Ballroom dances like the Waltz, Tango, Quickstep and Viennese Waltz. We specialize in welcoming people regardless of dancing ability. We have the annual trip to Blackpool to join other universities from all over at the Inter Varsity Dance Championships, our own Spring Ball and a vibrant community.

“I love RUBLS as it’s a great excuse to not do work! I also get to socialise with my friends and learn new routines every week”.

However, the society’s biggest occupation may come at a surprise. The UK is home to the biggest student competitive dancing circuit in the world for over 58 years! Competitive Dancing is responsible for the likes of Anton Du Beke, Kevin Clifton and Oti Mabuse from Strictly Come Dancing, all being DanceSport Athletes before joining the show. And since the 80’s, Reading has been part of the action! Every year, Reading’s DanceSport Team grows with new members of all abilities and makes lifelong friends!

“I joined RUBLS in my first year, and it’s been a huge part of my life since!”

Salsa Dancing is an incredibly popular style of dancing, perfect for anyone to pick up their step count in best way possible! Reading is an absolute hotspot for Salsa dancing with world-famous salsa teachers, Salsa clubs across Reading and London with a good night nearly every day of the week, and friendly classes perfect for any ability!

The society is perfect for anyone who wants to find a new hobby, relax and meet wonderful friends, Waltz in a beautiful Ballroom, be part of a vibrant scene and make lifelong friends.

Be sure to come find us at our very own Charity show, Strictly Come Reading. Modelled off the incredibly successful reality show, at 7:30pm on the 3rd of March; 7 society representatives will dance for supremacy, and all for charity!

Article by Richard Sawyer