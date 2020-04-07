The greatest show(case) in Reading!

It was an array of talent at the Reading Knights Cheerleading showcase on Wednesday, February 12th, as all teams came out in full force to perform the routines that they’d been working on this year for competitions, university sport matches and Varsity.

This year, Reading Knights Cheer have four different teams, including three competition teams –Steel, Platinum and Indium – as well as the performance team Titanium. Steel is the Level 1 tumble team; Platinum is the Level 2 non-tumble team; and Indium is the Level 2 tumble team. Titanium is coached by third year student Georgia Banks; Steel is coached by third year student Justine Arif; and Platinum and Indium are coached by Hayley Hazard, Tenika Jordan and Aliyah Hopkins, who are all from the Legacy Allstars cheerleading team in Bracknell.

The routines on show were full of impressive stunts, jumps, tumbles and dancing, all of which fascinated the spectators who came along to show their support. With a fantastic turnout, many delicious cakes on sale and the purchase of countless tickets for the exciting raffle prizes, the showcase raised an incredible £500. The society are hoping that this money will help subsidise the expensive fees that come with travelling to competitions.

Not only was the showcase a fundraiser, it was also an opportunity for the Steel, Platinum and Indium to practice for their first competition, which took place at the Copper Box Arena in London on 22nd February.

The day was a massive victory for Reading Knights Cheer, as Steel came second, Indium came fourth, and Platinum’s performance saw them become university national champions with a first-place win!

The teams’ final competition of the season will take place on Saturday, March 14th at the BCA University Nationals in Derby. However, that won’t be the last you see of Reading Knights Cheer this year, as the society will be hosting another showcase in March, as well as performing one last time at Varsity to display what six months of hard work and determination looks like! Be sure to come along and show our cheerleaders your support!

If you’re interested in keeping up with all of the Reading Knights Cheer updates or you’re interested in joining the society, take a look at their page on the RUSU website and follow their Instagram @uorknightscheer.