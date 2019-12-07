Team USA Turn it Around in the Overwatch World Cup

On the 2nd November 2019, Team USA won against Team China and became the champions of the Overwatch World Cup.

The Overwatch World Cup is a yearly competition where teams representing various nations compete to win games of Overwatch. It is a change from the more regularly scheduled Overwatch League, as the World Cup is more of a world-wide celebration of skill in the game. Teams in the Overwatch League get split apart to form the national teams: San Francisco Shock largely became Team USA and Team South Korea. Due to this, any previous grudges or allegiances are stripped away, leaving a team of players all working towards one goal: to win.

From the group stages Team USA dominated: regularly defeating teams like Team UK and France 3-0. They even destroyed South Korea, the three-time champions, 3-1. The team kept up with their 3-0 streak in the finals and defeated Team China, securing the trophy.

The defeat of South Korea is the game everyone has been talking about. South Korea have been known as giants of Overwatch for years. They have fearsome players like Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok. But it seems that the young aggressive talent of Team USA, and especially that of players like Jay “Sinatraa” Won and Indy “Space” Halpern was enough to shake the three-year victory streak that Team South Korea held. This streak had lasted from the very first Overwatch World Cup in 2016.

This year the Overwatch World Cup introduced more teams than it has exhibited in previous years. New teams that did not make it to the World Cup but did compete in the preliminary rounds include South Africa, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and India. As eSports gains more popularity, hopefully the array of teams will widen to include all countries.

You can watch live or past broadcasts of Overwatch League and World Cup content on the official Twitch channel.