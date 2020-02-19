RUTAM hosts ‘Platinum Dance show’

RUTAM hosted their annual Dance show on the 6th December 2019 featuring: Reading University Tap and Modern Society, Reading University Ballet Society, Reading University Kpop Society and Reading University Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Society.

Featuring Number 1 songs such as: Stay with me (by Sam Smith), Bohemian Rhapsody (by Queen), Rolling in the deep (by Adele), Lady Marmalade (by Christina Aguilera) and Wannabe (by Spice Girls) it was set to be an amazing show from the start.

The show consisted of 2 acts with an interval, a raffle and of course lots of snacks in the middle. It opened with Black and White (by Michael Jackson), a modern dance featuring the renowned Michael Jackson glove. From the moment the music started it was clear that it was going to be an exciting evening.

My personal favourite dance of the night was Boy with luv (by BTS), danced by Kpop. They have so much energy, passion and high-speed choreography that just makes you want to get up on stage and dance with them. As a relatively new society, Kpop are doing brilliantly and are consistently produce amazing choreography with a selection of really talented dancers. I also really enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsody by RUTAM which was an attention-grabbing blend of tap and modern and by far the biggest dance of the evening. There were four dances from the Ballet society, the most interesting of which featured torch lights which produced some brilliant effects. And then there was the effortlessly beautiful pointe dance to What a Wonderful World (by Louis Armstrong). Then there was a feature dance from the Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Society that looked too quick to be possible whilst still being faultless.

The show fundraised for Chance to Dance CIC which is a local organisation that allows children and adults with a whole range of disabilities to access dance and other activities that are designed to be accessible as possible to them. An amazing £760 was made from the show and all of it has been donated to this amazing organisation.

With a vast range of dance genres, from elegant Point to sassy jazz and Number 1 songs from all the decades, there was definitely something to suit everybody. This term the Universities dance show is being hosted by Reading University Ballet Society featuring many of the same societies and is happening on Tuesday 24th March. Keep watching for updates on ticket sales closer to the show, hope to see lots of you there!