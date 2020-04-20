RUSC at the Speedo and BUCS long course Championships

Words by Part 2 English Literature student Emma Shilton.

On Friday, February 14th the competitive swimming team made the journey to Sheffield once again, this time to compete in the Speedo and BUCS long course Championships.

The event sees over 1000 students compete against each over from all over the country, and as soon as we arrived the team were keen to get swimming. On Friday afternoon, Session 1 began with the 4×100 mixed medley relay, and the 4×100 Freestyle relays for both men and women.

All teams swam faster than their entry times and set the tone for the weekend. After the relays had finished, we went out for a team meal in All Bar One, where we had a chance to relax before the individual races started on Saturday.

With an early start on Saturday, the team was at the pool again, with the start of the individual races. The morning started with the men’s 200 free where Tom Bogdanski got a 4 second personal best time. We then saw the start of the 50 Backstroke where again we saw some great swims! In the 50 Breastroke Chloe Osili won her heat in a great time of 37.14, and Alex Din also swimming a great time of 32.50.

Session 2 started on Saturday afternoon and the racing continued. We also had our men’s and women’s medley teams in action.

The women’s team swam well and resulted in a great times and good overall ranking in the competition.

Unfortunately, the men’s relay got disqualified but still swam a good time overall and didn’t seem to dampen any spirits.

After a day of swimming it was finally time to get back to the hotel and get ready for the night out. The theme of the night was safari animals and the committee were safari rangers. It is fair to say we all had an amazing night; thank you to Zayna Hussein for arranging it all!

With some sore heads the swimming continued Sunday morning, where we had swimmers competing in the 100 free, 100 Breastroke, 200 IM, 50 fly and the 100 back. After a night out, a big well done to everyone who swam Sunday morning!

Katy Webber had an amazing swim in the women’s 200 IM, where she came 27th out of 50. Racing was finally over and after a long and tiring weekend, the team set off back to Reading to go and enjoy a well-deserved reading week. Another big well done to everyone, and a thank you to everyone that drove us and organised the weekend!