Return of the Korfball Alumni

What an amazing, busy and boozy weekend. First off we had the two alumni games on the Saturday afternoon. It was so great to welcome everyone back to Reading again and the competitive spirit was brilliant. Everyone played amazingly in both games and those who haven’t played Korfball in a while jumped straight back in.

The first game was pretty close, lots of fab feeds set up and long shots, with great defense! A last-minute goal from Katrina saw the score finish 7-7, but a penalty shootout ended in favor of Alumni. The second game was amazing to watch, and everyone kept up the competitive spirit with especially strong defense. Both teams started pretty equal but by the end alumni rose to victory, winning 7-5 and beating the current team for the second time!

We were playing in Pink and Red for two charities – Against Breast Cancer and Leukaemia UK. Well done to Leonie, our clubs Charity Representative, for doing some excellent fundraising – we raised an amazing total of £126.04!! Thank you so much everyone who donated.

Later on in the day, we all scrubbed up for a big pres in park lounge, and some games of beer pong set the night off – everyone loved catching up with the alumni and it was great to see our new members getting to know everyone. A few drunk photos later we all headed to union and danced the night away, front right of main room as always!

Big thank you to Owen and Rachel, our Social Secs, for organising such an amazing weekend, we all had a great time and already can’t wait for the next return of the Alumni.

Early the next day, pretty hungover, we had two league games against Southampton Spartans. Reading 2 played first – we put up a really good fight and did some side feeds/veer shots that we practiced in training which was amazing to see, but unfortunately the game finished 16-5 to Spartans. Reading 1 played next and as always was a great game. Reading took the lead early on and scored some amazing long shots, but soon Spartans were catching up – some Mexican waves and cheering from the sideline kept spirts up and the game finished 14-14.

After the games, lots of us headed to park bar for a big Sunday Roast and played some board games before heading to a friendly game against Reading Rooks. This was a really tight game and scoring was equal throughout, there was some great defended shots and brilliant feeds set up; the game finished 14-13 to Rooks.

Overall it was an weekend day of Korf leaving us with lots to celebrate. Our fabulous members that came back for the weekend were sad to leave and current members already can’t wait to see them all again soon.

Thanks to everyone, Alumni and Current, for making this a weekend we will never forget – here’s to the next one!

Article by Josie Edwards