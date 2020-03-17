Reading University Trampolining Club jumps into the competition at Cambridge

On Saturday 8th February, the University of Reading Trampoline Club had an early 6am start to travel to the University of Cambridge for our 3rd trampoline competition of the academic year, hosted by the Southern Universities Trampoline League (SUTL). Universities from the south of England and Wales gather to compete; all levels and abilities are welcome as the competition is split into categories from entry-level beginner to elite.

Competitors compete an individual routine and/or a synchronised routine with a friend. Routines consist of 10 moves and competitors will compete two: one set routine – a routine provided by the competition, and a voluntary routine – a routine where you are able to create your own 10 moves within the specification of your category.

As SUTL are raising money for Pieta House, a charity taking on a free therapeutic approach to mental health, a ‘synchro roulette’ was held, where two entrants from different universities are paired at random and compete a synchronised routine at the lower level competitor’s category with only one practice! Synchro roulette is always good fun to both watch and compete as often it goes very wrong with pairs bouncing completely out of sync or even forgetting the routine!

After the competition, a themed social is always held, this is a great way to make friends from other universities. At Cambridge the general theme was ‘things that fly’ so Reading dressed up as angels, some other outfits spotted were ducks (University of Bath), bees (University of Southampton) and superheroes (Cardiff Metropolitan University). The social involves a bulk order of pizza, a nightclub takeover by 100s of students and somewhere to stay for the night – usually the floor of a Scout hut!

Trampoline competitions are always the best weekend away!

Article by Chloe Ashby