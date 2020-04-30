Reading University Sailing Club have great success at Brunel Badger 2020

After our previous event in Loughborough where we finished mid–table, we wanted to improve our consistency and achieve a better position. Again, we took two teams (twelve sailors) so more members could get a chance on the water.

Clear skies and a decent breeze greeted us upon arrival at Dachet Water Reservoir. On the Saturday, the event organisers managed to fit in 26 races which was really good for the University of Reading, not only because it gave us more experience, but it helped us pull away from the pack. Reading Red managed to win every race of the first day with every sailor getting a 1st place finish. This was a good moral booster for the team. Despite Reading Black not doing as well, they were very consistent with good performances from Helm Charlotte Hammer and Crew Tom Bailey who managed to beat some of Reading Red in the Reading vs Reading race on Sunday. On Sunday, the winds picked up and only 16 races were achieved. Again, consistency was key and both teams manged to stay competitive despite the wind increase.

It was a very successful weekend for Reading, having an event win under our belt gave us a confidence to move forward and race competitively.