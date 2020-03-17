An update from Reading University’s Cricket Club

Starting spring term off with another Freshers Fayre means that Reading University Cricket Club has yet again seen a growth in members allowing for our RUCC Women’s team to enter in the BUCS league for the first time in the University of Reading’s history.

Recent matches at home saw the boys obtain two wins out of their three indoor friendly games against Brunel University London which are great results in their preparation of Varsity and BUCS league games approaching in the summer term.

As for the women’s team, March will see our team’s matches starts as we approach the start of league games. RUCC Women will go head-to-head in two friendly indoor games, one hardball and the other softball, against Crouch End CC.

Earlier in the Spring term as part of Reading’s #NeverOK campaign RUCC participated for the second time in a workshop run by the Good Lad Initiative. This workshop involved a mixed-gendered group of us attending, listening and taking part in an interactive session that explored honesty and allowed us to open up about issues and or situations we discussed that are present in today’s society.

While Reading gets ready to host Varsity against last year’s winners Oxford Brookes the RUCC boys have been training hard each week so they are ready to compete and win their varsity matches. Why not join us and support our boys by showing up on Saturday 28th March 2020 at SportsPark to cheer them on? The first team’s match will commence at 10:45 am followed by the second at 12:15 pm.

After Varsity we will have our annual yearly event of Social Sixes hosted before the end of the Summer term (with the date and location still to be confirmed). From my personal experience having participated in Social Sixes for the last two years I can say it is one of my favourite events of the year and would recommend participating. For those of you that have not been a part of this event, it involves creating a team built up of members and non-members that may or not have played before giving everyone the chance to have fun, dress up and play some cricket.

Following the success of our tour last year in Newcastle our Social Secs have arranged a trip to Malta in June 2020. Whilst hopefully catching warm and sunny weather the boys will play a series of matches abroad to make it another tour to remember.

Article by Emilly Johnson