Life hacks: How to have a better work-life balance

The mythical work-life balance is definitely something that escaped me at university. In fact, I didn’t even really think about it. My Uni work was my life – if I happened to have a spare evening to see friends then that was great but it wasn’t my priority.

But now that I’ve graduated – ahem – into the real world, I’ve realised that I should’ve balanced out my work and my life a lot better, because the habits I made at Uni are still affecting me now.

Cultivating a healthy work-life balance will make you happier, more productive and successful in the long-term.

So, where do you start?

Take a hard look in the mirror…

Whether you’re in your first or final year, you need to look at how you’re balancing your workload. Evaluate how much you:

Sleep

Study

Socialise

Self-care

The four S’s… that worked out well, didn’t it?

Your life can’t be out of whack. So if you’re not getting the sleep you need, everything else is going to suffer. Same goes for all of the other S’s.

What’s driving you?

Once you’ve figured out where you’re going wrong, ask yourself: why?

In my final year I worked myself to the breaking point. I over-studied and under-self-cared and I was miserable for it. Sure, I got a First but I could’ve done just as well and had a better time at uni.

But I was driven by fear. I was terrified of graduating and never finding a job – ironic, right? I then graduated into the worst employment crisis in recent memory!

If you’re having the same struggles as me, I have to tell you something: there are loads of jobs.

That’s right, even now in a recession and global pandemic, there’s still plenty of graduates being employed every day. I know this because I work for a graduate recruitment platform so I see it first-hand. Take a look for yourself if you want.

So what’s driving you to slack off and disrupt that perfect work-life balance? Figure it out fast because you’re going to need to get to the root of the problem before you can fix it.

Change it!

Now that you’ve figured out all of your issues, it’s time to make a change. You’re at university for such a short time, so please make the most of it.

Re-evaluate your priorities and make sure that you’re valuing your sleep, study, social and self-care time equally.