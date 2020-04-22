WEARETOGETHER: University helps patients and doctors by donating webcams to hospitals

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and the Royal Brompton Hospital in West London have been given 50 high-resolution webcams each by the University of Reading.

Because more people have been working from home, it has become almost impossible to order webcams due to high demand meaning the hospitals had put out an appeal for the gadgets.

These webcams will help both the families of patients and the clinicians. With the cameras being attached to the bedsides of patients in intensive care it means they can be monitored constantly.

Frontline clinicians will now have around-the-clock access to virtual support from specialist colleagues should they need it. With the resolution of the cameras being high enough to read data on the ventilators it allows for care from a distance. This will help to facilitate team communication, save time and reduce the need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Not only this, but some family members will be able to speak to their critically ill loved ones, who they are not able to visit in hospital due to current restrictions.

Professor Parveen Yaqoob, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Reading, said: ‘We are pleased that this small gesture will make such a big difference to hospital staff, patients and their families.’

‘The University is working to support the fight against COVID-19 in any way we can-from our scientists studying the virus and informing the public, to sharing our equipment with the NHS, and supporting the heroes on the frontline in our hospitals.’

The appeal for the webcams came from a member of the COVID-19 Emergency Response team at Royal Brompton Hospital which a member of staff at the University spotted.

The Royal Brompton is a specialist respiratory hospital caring for patients who are acutely unwell with the virus.

The University reached out to the Royal Berkshire Hospital after realising the benefits of the webcams, to see if they would find the donations helpful.

Dr Janet Lippett, Chief Medical Officer at the Royal Berkshire Hospital said: ‘We’ve been using webcams to keep families of new-born babies connected and this very generous donation from the University of Reading means we can now widen their use around the hospital site.’

‘They give clinicians the chance to communicate with colleagues without the risk of spreading infection, and they also mean patients can keep in touch with their family whilst in isolation – something that will help boost morale during these difficult times.’

The donations were delivered to both hospitals on Tuesday 31st March and came from the University’s existing IT supplies.