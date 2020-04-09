WeAreTogether: University employee supports local community through Covid-19 crisis as Community First Responder

I’m sure everyone has heard by now about the recently launched GoodSAM scheme. If not, it is a scheme that has been set up specifically as a response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, you may not have heard about the Community First Responders who are fully trained volunteers who respond to emergency calls in the area where they live or work, their job is to deliver life-saving skills until the paramedics can arrive.

Through doing this the volunteers are able to give back to their community. This is exactly what Rachel Jeans, who is the deputy manager of the Campus Jobs programme, has been doing.

Rachel signed up to become a Community First Responder for South Central Ambulance Charity earlier this year, not knowing that an international pandemic would be just around the corner.

Commenting on her decision to join the scheme, Ms Jeans said: “I’ve always wanted to help people, I kind of regret not going down the medical route for my career, but I’ve always tried to incorporate it into my work, such as being first aid trained.”

Of course, since signing up in February, she has experienced changes to her voluntary role including having to attend calls dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE). She said: “It has been strange: I did my first call to an elderly patient and we obviously had to wear a mask and gloves.”

She added: “Community First Responders are so important, especially at the moment when paramedics and other health professionals are being constantly called to virus emergencies.

“We bridge that gap in the community. If we are called out to a cardiac arrest and can be on the scene in two minutes, it can make such a huge difference. We can administer that initial first aid until paramedics can arrive and take over.”

Living in Tadley, Hampshire, she is part of a team of four volunteers who cover Tadley and the surrounding area. The requirement for each volunteer is to be on call for five hours a week or around 20 hours a month. However, according to Rachel volunteers often do a lot more.

“My line manager has been really supportive. As long as I am available for team meetings and I get my work done, they really don’t mind if I have to nip out to attend a call.”, Rachel said.

Campus Jobs manager, Jay Russell added: “We’re all very proud of Rachel for giving up her time so selflessly to help others in her community.

“She is a great example to us all, and we hope other members of staff and students alike are inspired to follow in her footsteps.”

It is always great to see someone giving back to the community and such a thing should be celebrated. Stories like these can be very inspiring and give a sense of positivity during such difficult times.