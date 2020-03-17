Varsity suspended as COVID-19 outbreak escalates

Reading University Students’ Union has made the decision to postpone this year’s Varsity sporting event due to escalating concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The news- which came shortly after the University of Reading’s decision to suspend all face-to-face teaching for the remainder of Spring Term- was announced in a post published on RUSU’s social media accounts yesterday.

Commenting on the change in events, RUSU Activities Officer Daisy O’Connor said:

“In light of current concerns surrounding Covid-19 and large gatherings, the decision was taken on Monday 16th March to postpone Varsity 2020. Those that have purchased a Varsity bundle or the Union Ticket will be refunded for the full amount in due course.

“This decision was not an easy one to make and was not made by us alone. Brookes had their first confirmed case on Friday 13th and understandably had to take action to protect their students, staff and our students.

“We appreciate how disappointing this will be for so many students, and as such, we will be looking to rearrange Varsity. Our aim will be that current final years will be able to participate in the rearranged event even if it is after graduation.

“We are just as gutted about all of this as the students are- so I’d like to thank students for their understanding. Although they are of course disappointed, the response from our Knights has been incredibly mature and considerate.”

This year’s Varsity was due to take place on the University of Reading’s site on Saturday, March 28th 2020 against Oxford Brookes University.