University opens its car parks for NHS heroes

In times like these, it’s important to remember not all news is bad; read on to hear some good news about how the University of Reading is helping those who work for the NHS.

As you have probably heard by now, the NHS is working day and night to fight the Coronavirus. In order to help these people, the University has offered NHS and Royal Berkshire Hospital staff free parking at the University’s London Road and Whiteknights campuses, which would usually require a permit or pay and display ticket.

NHS staff have been provided with a permit by the University free of charge. All they have to do to use one of the 450 spaces, which have been made available with immediate effect, is print off the permit and display it in their vehicles. The car parks have been chosen as those that are the closest to the hospital; on the London Road campus, Acacia Road (accessed from Redlands Road) and Whitegates (accessed from crown place, off London Road) and on the Whiteknights campus, Car park 1A (accessed from Chancellor’s Way, near the Shinfield Road entrance).

The car park will be monitored by the University and if necessary, they will open more car parks to ensure there is enough spaces for everyone who needs them. The best part is that they will be open 24 hours a day so that workers can use them no matter the time of their shift.

Lucy Virtue, Campus Services Director, said: “As a neighbour and partner of the Royal Berkshire Hospital, we want to help in any way we can during this extremely challenging time. Making our car parks close to the hospital available to their superb staff is just one small thing we can do to help.”

With no students currently studying at the University, they have found many facilities, that would usually be used by students, are available and can be put to good use. Because of this, the University are working with the NHS and the Royal Berkshire Hospital in order to help and support our community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In times like this it is great that the University can offer support to these vital workers. It brings together the community and brings some positivity out of such a difficult time.