University of Reading to ban pheasant shooting

The University of Reading has made the decision to end a lease which previously allowed pheasant shooters to kill prey on its farmland.

This ban was put into place following an internal review and a meeting held by the University Executive Board on Monday, November 11th. Those concerned decided to back the findings of the review group and endorse an end to the University’s current license for game shooting on its land at Hall Farm in Arborfield, a village four miles south-east of Reading.

Once the existing agreement with the shooters comes to an end in February 2020, the University will no longer allow its land to be used for the practices of game bird raising or shooting.

This decision was in part spurred on by a letter of complaint sent to the Vice Chancellor by the charity the League Against Cruel Sports. This letter was written on humanitarian grounds and requested that the University cease the practise of pheasant shooting when its lease ended in February.

The members of staff who participated in the review group that pushed this decision forward included Professor Mark Fellowes, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Academic Planning & Resource, and expert panel members from the University’s School of Agriculture, Policy and Development and the School of Biological Sciences.

The group took into consideration the Full Time RUSU Officers, who had unanimously voiced their personal support for ceasing the shooting. The student voice was considered to be an important factor in the decision, according to the review report.

A University of Reading spokesperson said: “The University of Reading is known… as a leading centre for the study of agriculture, food and the environment. While there are many arguments for and against game shooting, this decision was taken based on what is the most appropriate use of University land, based on our values and plans for the future.

“We are committed to maintaining close links with outside groups and the local community across all our operations, including on our farms.

“We are grateful to all those who engaged with us positively throughout this review process.”