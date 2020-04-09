University of Reading awarded silver SWAN award for gender equality progress

The University of Reading is one of the few Universities to be awarded a Silver level Athena SWAN from the Equality Challenge Unit.

The Athena SWAN recognises the work undertaken by an institution to advance greater gender equality.

The University has held a Bronze level award since 2016 and in December last year they applied for the Silver certification.

Commenting on the award, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UoR, Parveen Yaqoob said: “This is a fantastic achievement, which reflects a collective effort to embed the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion into every aspect of the University’s activities.

“I’m really proud of the progress we have made and look forward to supporting the action plan.”

Over the past three years, UoR have worked on a range of initiatives to encourage greater gender equality across the institution. Colleagues across the institution have contributed to this work, supported by Professors Simon Chandler-Wilde and Ellie Highwood, our previous Deans for Diversity and Inclusion, and Vice-Chancellor Robert Van de Noort, who is the Gender Champion in the University Executive Board.

The University’s application highlighted the progress they have made in many areas including increased job-sharing at all levels, a reduction in Grade-9 gender pay gap, increased number of female professors, stronger female representation in the University Executive Board and its first female Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Parveen Yaqoob.

UoR’s Self-Assessment Team (SAT)- comprising volunteers from Schools and Functions- convened at the beginning of 2019. It was co-chaired by Professor Simon Chandler-Wilde and Dr Karen Henderson, Director of Technical Services – demonstrating the University’s increased focus on professional services colleagues in Athena SWAN at Silver level.

The SAT was supported by many academic and professional services colleagues across the University who attended a number of focus groups – including those on Family Leave, Flexible Working and Bullying and Harassment.

Many colleagues contributed to surveys including those on Career Development and the Personal Titles process. These focus groups and surveys provided extremely valuable insight and information and helped us shape an ambitious action plan. This includes a commitment to embedding Diversity and Inclusion across the new University strategy, work on guidance and promotion of flexible working, actions around family leave (including a doubling of the paid period of paternity leave from 2 to 4 weeks), a review of the PDR process, making public more data, for example ethnicity and intersectional pay gap data and further work to support our trans staff and students.

Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at UoR, Dr Allan Laville said: “I am delighted that our University has been awarded a Silver Athena SWAN award. This is a recognition of the excellent gender equality work done by colleagues across our institution.

“We have made strong progress over the last three years and are keen to continue building on this.”

Dr Karen Henderson added: “Our Athena SWAN Silver award would not have been possible without the contribution of hundreds of colleagues who gave us their time and their ideas.

“These colleagues and many others across the University work incredibly hard to make our institution a place where the opportunities for representation, progression and success are available to everyone.”