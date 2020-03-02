UKCISA: international experience conference

As International Part-Time Officer I had an opportunity to attend a conference run by UKCISA in London. This event had only one representative from each university across the UK where I had the privilege to represent University of Reading.

This event was run to mainly discuss the challenges that are faced by the Internationals in the United Kingdom where there were many topics introduced such as mental health and graduate job.

One of the main issues faced in mental health that was found in this conference was that students are isolated, anxious, have language barriers and are lonely when coming to the UK.

This problem has been faced in many universities where many unions provide international events and great support for non-UK students. This could be supported by academic staff and colleagues.

I would encourage students to take part whether it is part-time officer or in this conference. If any of you do have any questions about any of these or would like to hear more, please do email me.