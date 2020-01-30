The Humanitarian Crisis – Hong Kong Police Brutality

New year, same goal – Five Demands, Not One Less. Hong Kong begins 2020 like how 2019 ended.

Carry on to the first day of 2020, 1.3 million Hongkongers protested on street. One of the controversial discussions during the anti-ELAB movement is the excessive force used by police, including arbitrary arrests, brutal beatings and torture. Since June 2019, police have fired around 16000 rounds of teargas, 10000 rubber bullets, 2000 rounds of bean bags and 2000 rounds of sponge bullets (Source: RTHK). Universities were stormed by the attack of police force; Live rounds were fired to student protesters; Multiple citizens including protesters, journalist and first aiders were also shot by rubber bullets in the eyes, which caused permanent visual impartment.

Over the past few months, the Centre for Communication and Public Opinion Survey of the Chinese University of Hong Kong conducted a series of surveys about public attitudes towards the protest. It reveals the Hong Kong Police Force has lost public support. Survey with nearly 90% of Hong Kong citizens took part in, showed that 87% of Hong Kong citizens rated 0 satisfaction to police force and agreed that police have been using excessive force (Source: SCMP). Respondents condemned the police violence and urged the government to form independent inquiry into police humanitarian crisis.

Amnesty International Hong Kong revealed the use of excessive force to unarmed civilians by Hong Kong police has violated the international law. According to the UN Human Rights Office, the principles on the use of force and firearms have clearly stated that law enforcement officials should only use force and firearms when necessary, with a guidance of minimising damage, injury and respecting human life. Injuries or death caused by law enforcement officials should be reported to the superiors, as well as not prohibiting any paramedics to rescue.

However, during every protest, specifically the 831 Prince Edward station attack and the Siege of Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus, has shown scenes of police indiscriminately attacking peaceful protesters with excessive force. At the 831 Prince Edward station attack, members of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) known as “raptors” attacked commuters on tube and hindered the aid operation; moreover, during the Siege of PolyU, a bunch of medics were arrested outside the besieged campus. Other inhumane treatments such as sending pregnant arrestee to hospital 4 hours after vomiting and spraying pepper spray directly to protesters in the eyes within short distance were also recorded.

Up till now, there are many suspicions towards the police guidelines for using lethal force; numerous of missing arrestees are also considered as forced disappearance by the police. The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is a government-appointed organisation, which is often described as a “tiger without teeth”. According to international experts, the IPCC has a shortfall in power, capacity and independent investigative capability to investigate the misconducts happened during protests, for example not being able to summon witness.

The explicit prioritise of “ethical” flexibility and blind obedience to directives have raised concerns to Hongkongers, whether any legal sanctions would be given to police using excessive force. As a result, one of the “Five Demands’ is calling for establishment of an independent commission of inquiry, which is a more transparent and effective mechanism for ascertaining the truth. Despite the shocking escalation of conflicts in the protests, the Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong Police Force still opposed to establish the independent commission of inquiry. Every Hongkongers who stepped out gamble their lives and persevere through suffering. With the witness of the new decade, we pray for everyone in Hong Kong to be safe and sound.

To be continued in the next issue, we are going to look at the yellow economic circle created by the pro-democracy group.