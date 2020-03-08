Students take part in Change It! inspired self-defence class

Arm twists and tactical kicks were on the agenda of a self-defence class held in 3sixty on Monday.

The hour-long, free workshop was hosted by All Abilities Martial Art group in response to a Change It! idea submitted and passed by students last year.

Throughout the session participants learnt a variety of self-defence techniques taken from the Japanese martial art Aiki-Jujitsu.

The taught moves were designed to suit a group of all abilities while preparing female students for unanticipated and threatening situations.

Examples of the defence strategies covered in the workshop include how to escape from an arm or shoulder grab, how to push an attacker to the ground, and how to deter unwanted affection.

Other tips such as calling for help, staying aware when travelling alone, and making use of shop window reflections at night were covered.

Commenting on her experience of the session, Part 2 Biomedical Science student Annie Davis said: “The class was enjoyable and much easier than I thought it was going to be.

“I think it’s going to be very useful because the instructor taught us simple yet effective tricks that will help us respond to an attacker.”

For those who missed the first session, All Abilities Martial Art will run three more this month:

Monday 9th March (Boardroom 1-2): Female-only

Monday 16th March (360, 1-2): Mixed session

Monday 23rd March (360, 1-2): Mixed session

And while the first two sessions are only for students who identify as female, the second two are open to both men and women.

Organiser of the workshops, Full-Time Welfare Officer Gemma King said: “Each session is an hour long and no booking is necessary so just turn up – the sessions are completely free so make sure to come along and bring your friends – if the sessions are popular then we may run more, so please feedback to me (welfareofficer@rusu.co.uk) if you have any feedback about the sessions.”

No booking or payment is necessary for the session. Please check location and timings before attending.