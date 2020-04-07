Students call for no-detriment policy amid Covid-19 pandemic

The past few weeks have seen significant changes to University life and study routines for students across the country, including those from UoR.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, coursework is being completed at home and exams are due to be sat online. However, for many students the exam and assessment period is a source of anxiety and even more so due to lack of access to library resources, adequate space for revision and less face-to-face teaching support.

In order to combat the effects of these circumstances the University has implemented an individual ‘safety net’ arrangement which will be tailored to each student. The safety net means that, subject to certain important exceptions, your mark for each module will be no lower than the average you had achieved through the coursework and other assessment submitted before the end of the Spring term, 27 March 2020. If you do better than this average in the Summer term exams or assessments your module results would go up. Your final module marks will be used to calculate progression or your degree award in the normal way at the end of the take home exam period.

However, there are certain circumstances where the safety net cannot apply. These are as follows:

Where the assessment already taken for Autumn and Spring modules accounts for less than 40% of all assessment for your module. In these cases, your final module mark will be based on your full assessment in the usual way but the Circumstances Impacts Process outlined below will still apply.

Where, on the basis of a full set of marks prior to adjustment, a finalist has not achieved the requirements for the award of an Honours degree at the threshold for Third Class on their programme or where a postgraduate taught student has not achieved the requirements for the award of their qualification at the level of “Passed”.

Where programmes are subject to professional regulation we may not be permitted to apply the safety net.

Unfortunately for a large number of students, the safety net will not apply due to their coursework counting for less than 40% in their modules. As a result, students have called for a no-detriment policy and set up an online petition which has had over 4,400 signatures. The no-detriment policy has similarly been implemented by other Universities such as Surrey, Edinburgh and Hertfordshire.

There are various forms of no-detriment policies, however that wanted by UoR students requests that they be awarded a grade based on their average performance so far, or higher if they improve on their grade in summer exams and coursework; as long as they don’t fail by scoring less than 40% of the marks.

Reading University Students’ Union (RUSU) is representing students by sharing their feedback to the University. In an open letter to the University Executive Board on April 1, the Union said: “As representatives of the students, we call upon our University to implement measures to ensure that all students’ grades (affecting their classification and progression) are not detrimentally affected by the current, unprecedented global crisis, whatever form of assessment the students are taking.” RUSU also asked students to vote on their position about the policy in a recent survey which closed today at 5pm.

The most recent open letter from the University on 3 April stated how they were “taking into account a wide range of views from students and colleagues”

“We do not, in any way, underestimate the difficulties or worry that many students are facing in adapting to these very different ways of studying. Our priority has always been to support your well being and minimise this impact as far as we reasonably can.”

And working hard with the Full-Time Officer team to voice students’ concerns to the University, RUSU President Molli Cleaver said: “Adapting to an unprecedented situation in an alternative environment has certainly brought its difficulties and the Officers are determined to not let that get in the way of the work we do. We have now written two open letters to the University and are expecting a response imminently.

“We have organised a Q&A session to maximise opportunity for students to ask the University questions about the impact. We are now more regularly updating students on what we are doing to represent their voices at the highest level.”

“We are currently running a vote for formalise RUSU’s position on a no detriment policy which will strengthen our lobbying; that hasn’t meant we have stopped in the meantime and we have continued to share the concerns of students.”

“As for next steps: exams aren’t for another 3 weeks and we won’t stop speaking up for our students and pushing to ensure the University are offering a fair exams period for every student at the University of Reading.”

We are yet to hear whether or not the University will implement a no-detriment policy.

The University also announced its new flexible extenuating circumstances process on Friday, called the Circumstances Impact Process (CIP) which will be used for students who feel they have been disadvantaged by the current situation. This will temporarily replace the standard Extenuating Circumstances process.

This new process will allow you to choose how best to proceed with your studies, depending on your individual situation and will