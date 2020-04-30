Student Excellence Awards: 2019/20 winners announced

Staff and students have been praised for their contribution to UoR’s academic experience in RUSU’s annual Excellence Awards.

The prestigious honours- featuring 12 titles- recognise staff who display excellent and innovative teaching practice, as well as student Course Reps and School Reps who have worked hard to represent the student voice and create positive change to teaching and learning.

The nominees for each award were anonymised, and the winners were decided by RUSU’s Full-Time Officers and Representation Team.

And although usually presented at the University’s Annual Teaching and Learning Showcase, RUSU thought it important to inform winners of their successes regardless of the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Commenting on RUSU’s decision to congratulate successful nominees via email, RUSU’s Education Officer Fifi Bangham said: “Despite the lockdown due to Coronavirus, RUSU felt it was very important to still recognise the members of staff (and two students) who have gone above and beyond to improve the academic experience of students this year, and are still continuing to do so remotely.”

The winners of the 2019/20 Awards- who will receive a certificate and trophy in due course- are as follows:

Teaching Excellence Awards:

Teaching Excellence Award (Arts, Humanities And Social Sciences)

Ilan Dwek

Teaching Excellence Award (Science)

Dr. Rob Hosfield

Teaching Excellence Award (Life Sciences)

Professor Bob Rastall

Teaching Excellence Award (Business)

Edel Byrne

Staff Awards:

Academic Tutor Excellence Award

Professor Simon Mortimer

Support Staff Excellence Award

Sue Wallace

Diverse And Inclusive Teaching Excellence Award

Wendy McLean

Graduate Teaching Assistant Excellence Award

Sophie Oduyale

Outstanding Student/Staff Partnership Award

Amanda Millmore

Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) Excellence Award

Dr. Nicola Abram

Student Awards:

Course Rep Of The Year

Leah Logan

School Rep Of The Year

Sara Dahash

This year’s Awards received a total of 186 nominations submitted by members of the UoR community.

Delighted by students’ continued effort to recognise the work of their teaching staff and fellow pupils, Fifi said: “Students praising and recognising good teaching and support is the best way to highlight the amazing things happening on campus.

“Sharing ideas of good teaching and support can inspire others to continue to develop their own work, improving the experience for students.”

For more information about RUSU’s Excellence Awards scheme visit https://www.rusu.co.uk/your-union/awards/excellence-awards/.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, keep up the great work!