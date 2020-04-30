Home / News / Student Excellence Awards: 2019/20 winners announced
Student Excellence Awards: 2019/20 winners announced

Staff and students have been praised for their contribution to UoR’s academic experience in RUSU’s annual Excellence Awards.

 

The prestigious honours- featuring 12 titles- recognise staff who display excellent and innovative teaching practice, as well as student Course Reps and School Reps who have worked hard to represent the student voice and create positive change to teaching and learning.

 

The nominees for each award were anonymised, and the winners were decided by RUSU’s Full-Time Officers and Representation Team.

 

And although usually presented at the University’s Annual Teaching and Learning Showcase, RUSU thought it important to inform winners of their successes regardless of the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

 

Commenting on RUSU’s decision to congratulate successful nominees via email, RUSU’s Education Officer Fifi Bangham said: “Despite the lockdown due to Coronavirus, RUSU felt it was very important to still recognise the members of staff (and two students) who have gone above and beyond to improve the academic experience of students this year, and are still continuing to do so remotely.”

 

The winners of the 2019/20 Awards- who will receive a certificate and trophy in due course- are as follows:

 

 

Teaching Excellence Awards:

 

 

Teaching Excellence Award (Arts, Humanities And Social Sciences)

 

Ilan Dwek

 

 

Teaching Excellence Award (Science)

 

Dr. Rob Hosfield

 

 

Teaching Excellence Award (Life Sciences)

 

Professor Bob Rastall

 

 

Teaching Excellence Award (Business)

 

Edel Byrne

 

 

 

Staff Awards:

 

 

Academic Tutor Excellence Award

 

Professor Simon Mortimer

 

 

Support Staff Excellence Award

 

Sue Wallace

 

 

Diverse And Inclusive Teaching Excellence Award

 

Wendy McLean

 

 

Graduate Teaching Assistant Excellence Award

 

Sophie Oduyale

 

 

Outstanding Student/Staff Partnership Award

 

Amanda Millmore

 

 

Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) Excellence Award

 

Dr. Nicola Abram

 

 

Student Awards:

 

 

Course Rep Of The Year

 

Leah Logan

 

 

School Rep Of The Year

 

Sara Dahash

 

 

This year’s Awards received a total of 186 nominations submitted by members of the UoR community.

 

Delighted by students’ continued effort to recognise the work of their teaching staff and fellow pupils, Fifi said: Students praising and recognising good teaching and support is the best way to highlight the amazing things happening on campus.

 

“Sharing ideas of good teaching and support can inspire others to continue to develop their own work, improving the experience for students.”

 

For more information about RUSU’s Excellence Awards scheme visit https://www.rusu.co.uk/your-union/awards/excellence-awards/.

 

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, keep up the great work!

 

 

