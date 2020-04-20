Society, Media, Sport and Dance Awards 2020: Shortlists announced.

With just one week to go until the virtual premieres of this year’s Society & Media and Sport & Dance Awards, RUSU Activities have announced the individuals, societies and clubs shortlisted for the prestigious prizes.

The Awards- featuring 37 categories- celebrate the achievements and commitment of the University’s 160+ clubs, societies and student media streams. The winners of each category have been decided by a panel of RUSU Activities staff based on nominations submitted by students during the Spring Term.

The nominations for this year’s awards totaled at an impressive 950 for sport and dance, 540 for societies, and 128 for student media. The shortlists are as follows:

Society Awards

Society of the Year

Bird Society

Speech & Language Therapy Society

St Johns LINKS Society

K-Pop Society

Hindu Society

Investment Society

Chess Society

Anime Society

Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society

RUINED Archaeology Society

Afro-Caribbean Society

Rock Society

Law Society

Christian Union

Drama Society

LGBT+ Society

Zero-Waste Society

Singer Songwriters’ Society

Best New Society

Filipino Society

Extinction Rebellion Society

Zero-Waste Society

Best Small Society

Bruknights Society

Chess Society

Bird Society

Fine Art Society

Singer Songwriters’ Society

Most Improved Society

Speech & Language Therapy Society

St John LINKS Society

K-Pop Society

Hindu Society

Filipino Society

Investment Society

Anime Society

Chess Society

Bird Society

Afro-Caribbean Society

LGBT+ Society

Singer Songwriters’ Society

Society Event of the Year

Japanese Society: Language Classes

St John LINKS Society: Trampoline Park Social

K-Pop Society: Produce 101

Hindu Society: Diwali Ball

Investment Society: Alpesh Patel Talk

Chess /Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society: Inter-Society Quiz Night

Anime Society: MCM Comic-Con trip

RUINED Archaeology Society: Coffee Mornings

Rock Society: Alternative Freshers

Christian Union: What if there is something more?

Domestic DIY Society: Charity Knitathon

Drama Society: Rough Sketch Festival

Singer Songerwriters’ Society: Reading Live

LGBT+ Society: LGBT+ Prom

Society Trip of the Year

Japanese Society: Bath City Trip

Hindu Society: Garba Trip

K-Pop Society: Trampoline Park Trip

K-Pop Society: Ice Skating Trip

RUINED Archaeology Society: Barcelona Trip

Law Society: Amsterdam Trip

Drama Society: Edinburgh Fringe 2019

LGBT+ Society: LGBT+ Pride Trip

Singer Songwriters’ Society: Recording Studio Trip

Production of the Year

K-Pop Society: Produce 101

Drama Society: Performing Arts Showcase

Drama Society: Imagine a Weekend at Bernie’s

Drama Society: Chicago

Drama Society: Dr. Faustus

Drama Society: One Night in October

Singer Songwriters’ Society: Reading Live

Committee Member of the Year

Helen Astill, Speech & Language Therapy Society

Matthew Greening, St Johns LINKS Society

Azree King, K-Pop Society

Chiayi Chu, K-Pop Society

Amanda Tang, K-Pop Society

Shivam Ladwa, Hindu Society

Devena Chouhan, Hindu Society

Reena Beghi, Hindu Society

James Connors, Chess Society

Christine Glover, Anime Society

Jiaxin Zou, K-Pop Society

Gaia Zwiers, Bird Society

Akash Singh, Chemistry Society

Alex Rose, Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society

Lanah Hewson, RUINED Archaeology Society

Shaun O’Brien, Rock Society

Bethany Nasrallah, Christian Union

Hannah Jessen, Christian Union

Ayoola Olipona, Afro-Caribbean Society

Merlin Cambridge, Rock Society

Robert Jess, St Johns LINKS Society

Em Rayson, Drama Society

Joshua Forman, LGBT+ / Extinction Rebellion Society

Lennox Brewer, LGBT+ / Fine Art Society

Georgia Fowler, Singer Songwriters’ Society

Leo Bowman, LGBT+ Society

Society Member of the Year

Raj Jessa, Hindu Society

Jane Paidathally, Hindu Society

Abbie Marie Merrill, K-Pop Society

Pooja Kumar, K-Pop Society

Athena Wong, K-Pop Society

Caitlin O’Sullivan, Bird Society

Zhixu (Derek) Zhu, Chemistry Society

Rory McKenna, RUINED Archaeology Society

Bethany Middleton, Chess Society

Natalie Richeux, Drama Society

Mia Jackson, LGBT+ Society

Class Clown of the Year

Fihon Menpes Greenslade, St Johns LINKS SocietySociety Member of the Year

Azree Francies, K-Pop Society

Jeson Dhokia, Hindu Society

Chay Bovorndusukul, K-Pop Society

Finley Hardy, Drama Society

Ben Carter, Drama Society

Society Fundraiser of the Year

K-Pop Society: Produce 101

Hindu Society: Marrow Collab

Chess / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society: Inter-Society Quiz

Drama Society: Performing Arts Showcase

Singer Songwriters’ Society: Reading Live

Most Dedicated Society

Speech & Language Therapy Society

K-Pop Society

Hindu Society

Investment Society

Bird Society

RUINED Archaeology Society

Rock Society

Chess Society

Law Society

Drama Society

LGBT+ Society

Singer Songwriters’ Society

Society President of the Year

Amelia Elliott, Speech & Language Therapy Society

Matthew Greening, St Johns LINKS Society

Shirley Chan, K-Pop Society

Shivam Ladwa, Hindu Society

Eziz Jumayev, Investment Society

Christine Glover, Anime Society

Gaia Zwiers, Bird Society

Rowan Evans, Classics Society

Shaun O’Brien, Rock Society

Ayoola Olupona, Afro-Caribbean Society

Alice Underwood, Drama Society

Rachel Osborne, Zero-Waste Society

Leo Bowman, LGBT+ Society

Inclusion & Diversity Award

Japanese Society

K-Pop Society

Hindu Society

Chess Society

RUINED Archaeology Society

Afro-Caribbean Society

LGBT+ Society

Fine Art Society

Media Awards

Media Stream of the Year

Spark Newspaper

Junction11

RUTV

Most Improved Media Stream

Spark Newspaper

Junction11

RUTV

Broadcast of the Year

Junction11 Refreshers Coverage (Junction11)

Reading University News Show (RUTV)

Strictly Come Dancing (RUTV)

Media Newcomer Award

Jessica Williams, RUTV

Sara Mattar, Spark Newspaper

Elsie Stuart, Spark Newspaper

Daisy Hanson, Spark Newspaper

Lois Plummer, Spark Newspaper

Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper

Izzy Einon, Spark Newspaper

Media Committee Member of the Year

Taz Usher, Spark Newspaper

Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper

Emmy Eastop, RUTV

Eleanor Knight, Junction11

Article of the Year

“Celebrating International Women’s Day: Interview with Women in Sport event panellist and UoR student Alice Kirkup”, by Taz Usher

“Sabby Studies Monthly Column”, by Sabita Burke

“R U Running: RUSU Elections”, by Taz Usher

“Hong Kong: The Creation of the Yellow Economic Circle”, by Colette Chan

“What the Cluck”, by Kia Mackenzie

“UCU Strikes: What Happens Now?”, by Annie Davis

Media Member of the Year

Eden Eddolls, Spark Newspaper

Taz Usher, Spark Newspaper

Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper

Jessica Williams, Spark Newspaper

Colette Chan, Spark Newspaper

Annie Davis, Spark Newspaper

Georgia Courtney-Cox, Junction11

Elsie Stuart, Spark Newspaper

Sport and Dance Awards

Club of the Year

Jiu Jitsu Club

Pole Fitness Club

Women’s Rugby Club

Korfball Club

Lacrosse Club

Trampolining Club

Cheerleading Club

Water Polo Club

Kickboxing Club

Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club

Mixed Hockey Club

Netball Club

Cricket Club

Swimming Club

Team of the Year

Korfball 1st

Women’s Rugby 1st

Women’s Fencing

Women’s Lacrosse 1st

Women’s Lacrosse 2nd

Women’s Cricket

Cheerleading Titanium

Cheerleading Level 2 Non-Tumble

Trampolining

Men’s Lacrosse 1st

Women’s Basketball

Ballet Competition Team

Men’s Cricket 1st

Mixed Lacrosse 1st

Men’s Hockey 1st

Ladies Hockey 2nd

Swimming Team

Netball 3rd

Netball 1st

Most Improved Club

Jiu Jitsu Club

Women’s Rugby Club

Lacrosse Club

Kickboxing Club

Trampolining Club

Rugby League Club

Rounders Club

Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club

Clay Pigeon Shooting Club

Pole Fitness Club

Netball Club

Cheerleading Club

Swimming Club

Water Polo Club

Most Improved Team

Korfball 1st

Women’s Lacrosse 2nd

Trampolining

Women’s Lacrosse 1st

Women’s Rugby 1st

Men’s Lacrosse 1st

Men’s Lacrosse 2nd

Women’s Baskertball

Women’s Lacrosse 3rd

Cheerleading Platinum Level 2 Non-Tumbling

Mixed Lacrosse 1st

Water Polo

Netball 2nd

Netball 3rd

President of the Year

Jasmine Donaldson, Pole Fitness Club

Ellie Brooks, Women’s Rugby Club

Suzanna Battishill, Lacrosse Club

Vi Nimh, Archery Club

Chloe Ashby, Trampolining Club

Eleanor Griffiths, Fencing Club

Jason Smith, Kickboxing Club

Malo Cherel, Men’s & Women’s Basketball

Ben Holmes, Korfball Club

Tim Greenbank, Mixed Hockey Club

Ellie Waterhouse, Tap & Modern Society

Daniel Moore, Cricket Club

Jess Samways, Netball Club

Clara Halpin, Swimming Club

Ffion Bushell, Cheerleading Club

Scarlett Manzoni, Sailing Club

Livvy Shelmerdine, Water Polo

Harry McKay, American Football Club

Club Committee Member of the Year

Charlie Haberfield, Jiu Jitsu Club

Charlotte Abraham, Pole Fitness Club

Katie Hobbs, Women’s Rugby Club

Leonie Farenholtz, Korfball Club

Georgia Banks, Cheerleading Club

Zayna Hussein, Swimming Club

Natalie Dalentka, Swimming Club

Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club

Rachael Scott, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Olivia Wheatley, Kickboxing Club

Florence Dutton, Lacrosse Club

Holly Ryan, Netball Club

Kaitlin Hyde, Pole Fitness Club

Jodie Ryding, Pole Fitness Club

Will Hosford Men & Women’s Hockey Club

Niamh Bull, Mixed Hockey Club

Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club

Nic Jaramillo, Cheerleading Club

Lucy Tilbury, Sailing Club

Alex Mortimer, Men’s Hockey Club

Will Howard, Swimming Club

Juliette Xiao, American Football Club

Evie Holden, Trampolining Club

Captain of the Year

Amelia McCormack, Fencing Club

Charlie Lizard, Cheerleading Club

Harvey Halfacre, Lacrosse Club

Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club

Stephanie Pempestios, Lacrosse Club

Celine King, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Alice Kirkup, Netball Club

Emily Baldwin, Lacrosse Club

Ben Webb, Men’s Football Club

Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club

Grace Annable, Cheerrleading Club

Sam Jackson, Men’s Hockey Club

George Marsden, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club

Emma Shilton, Swimming Club

Evie Holden, Trampolining Club

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Owen Wheeler, Jiu Jitsu Club

Rupert Lamb, Jiu Jitsu Club

Emma Sawyer, Women’s Rugby Club

Peter Curtis, Kordfball Club

Sophie Moseley, Women’s Rugby Club

Valentin Mesnager, Fencing Club

Izzy Robson, Cheerleading Club

Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club

Ed Shawcross, Men’s Lacrosse

Aisha Nuhu, Cheerleading Club

Jack Shannon, Lacrosse Club

Amy Hine, Lacrosse Club

Sophie Elliott, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Rebecca Whaley, Lacrosse Club

Rachel Newton, Netball Club

Elizabeth Ham, Mixed Hockey Club

Yasmin Payne, Netball Club

Orla Sheerhan, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club

Ollie Luckman, Swimming Club

Henry Blomfield, Water Polo Club

Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club

Ellie Munday, Netball Club

Ben Gray, Trampolining Club

Fundraising Award

Pole Fitness Club

Korfball Club

Women’s Rugby Club

Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Society

Tap & Modern Society

American Football Club

Male Sports Personality of the Year

Rupert Lamb, Jiu Jitsu Club

Owen Fox, Korfball Club

Raul Cioaca, Fencing Club

Will Charters-Reid, Lacrosse Club

Paddy Green, Cheerleading Club

Malo Cherel, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club

Harry Dobson, Lacrosse Club

Charlie Haberfield, Pole Fitness Society

Mike Dawson, Mixed Hockey Club

Hector Canham, Mixed Hockey Club

Nic Jaramillo, Cheerleading Club

Petros Kavazis, Lacrosse Club

Alex Mortimer, Men’s Hockey Club

Ben Gray, Trampolining Club

Female Sports Personality of the Year

Iszi Lawrence, Jiu Jitsu Club

Kaitlin Hyde, Pole Fitness Club

Emma Sawyer, Women’s Rugby Club

Rachel Penny, Korfball Club

Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club

Vi Nimh, Archery Club

Justine Jade, Cheerleading Club

Eleanor Griffiths, Fencing Club

Livvy Shelmerdine, Men’s & Women’s Basketball

Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club

Kia Shackleton, Pole Fitness Club

Rebecca Rushworth, Mixed Hockey

Jess Samways, Netball Club

Natasha Everitt, Cheerleading Club

Ellie Brasher, Swimming Club

Ellie Munday, Netball Club

Alice Kirkup, Netball Club

Lauren Luesley, Trampolining Club

Coach of the Year

Sunil Dhokia, Jiu Jitsu Club

Samantha Faggetter, Jiu Jitsu Club

Charlotte Abraham, Pole Fitness Club

Jamie Lovering, Women’s Rugby Club

Suzanna Battishill, Lacrosse Club

Verity Johnson, Cricket Club

Georgia Banks, Cheerleading Club

Justin Jade, Cheerleading Club

Chloe Ashby, Trampolining Club

Justine Jade, Cheerleading Club

Will Stallibrass, Lacrosse Club

Ed Potter, Basketball Club

Fiona Stewart, Netball Club

Aliyah Hopkins, Cheerleading Club

Hayley Hazzard, Cheerleading Club

Club Clown of the Year

Rosie Steward, Netball Club

Kaitlyn Hyde, Pole Fitness Club

Phoebe Plunkett, Women’s Rugby Club

Olivia Mackenzie, Women’s Rugby Club

Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club

Nelson Newberry, Basketball Club

Victoria Rogers, Pole Fitness Club

Hector Canham, Mixed Hocket Club

Tomasz Bogdanski, Swimming Club

Amy Sutton, Women’s Rugby Club

Aishling McAree, Women’s Rugby Club

Olivia Thirkettle, Sailing Club

Rachel Ekstein Holden, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club

Dance Club of the Year

Tap & Modern Club

Ballet Club

Ballroom, Latin & Salsa Club

Dance Performance of the Year

Tap & Modern: PLATINUM!

Ballroom, Latin & Salsa Club: Strictly Come Reading 2020

Inclusion & Diversity Award

Pole Fitness Club

Korfball Club

Women’s Rugby Club

Swimming Club

Lacrosse Club

The winners of each category will be announced in next week’s virtual awards ceremonies taking place on Monday, April 27th (Society and Media Awards) and Tuesday, April 28th (Sport and Dance Awards) from 8pm until approximately 8.30pm on both evenings.

The pre-recorded streams will be accessible via RUSU’s main Facebook page on the night.

Commenting on RUSU’s decision to deliver the ceremonies virtually, RUSU Activities Officer Daisy O’Connor said: “The Awards Balls are usually a fantastic, emotional, extravagant culmination of all of the achievements of our phenomenal student groups.

“This year it is incredibly important that these groups are recognised, celebrated, and rewarded. They’ve had events cancelled, opportunities lost, and had to cut their fantastic years short, so it is even more vital than usual that we all show our appreciation for each other, and make sure our committee members know they are valued.”

She added: “The Awards Shows will not be as glitzy as the Balls- I am recording it from my living room- but hopefully we can still enjoy ourselves. Winning an award means so much to people, and hopefully that will be exactly the same.”

Whether you’ve been shortlisted or not, these awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of individuals and groups across the University and are promised to make a great evening of entertainment for all the family.