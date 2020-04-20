Society, Media, Sport and Dance Awards 2020: Shortlists announced.

With just one week to go until the virtual premieres of this year’s Society & Media and Sport & Dance Awards, RUSU Activities have announced the individuals, societies and clubs shortlisted for the prestigious prizes.
The Awards- featuring 37 categories- celebrate the achievements and commitment of the University’s 160+ clubs, societies and student media streams. The winners of each category have been decided by a panel of RUSU Activities staff based on nominations submitted by students during the Spring Term.
The nominations for this year’s awards totaled at an impressive 950 for sport and dance, 540 for societies, and 128 for student media. The shortlists are as follows:
Society Awards
Society of the Year
Bird Society
Speech & Language Therapy Society
St Johns LINKS Society
K-Pop Society
Hindu Society
Investment Society
Chess Society
Anime Society
Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society
RUINED Archaeology Society
Afro-Caribbean Society
Rock Society
Law Society
Christian Union
Drama Society
LGBT+ Society
Zero-Waste Society
Singer Songwriters’ Society
Best New Society
Filipino Society
Extinction Rebellion Society
Zero-Waste Society
Best Small Society
Bruknights Society
Chess Society
Bird Society
Fine Art Society
Singer Songwriters’ Society
Most Improved Society
Speech & Language Therapy Society
St John LINKS Society
K-Pop Society
Hindu Society
Filipino Society
Investment Society
Anime Society
Chess Society
Bird Society
Afro-Caribbean Society
LGBT+ Society
Singer Songwriters’ Society
Society Event of the Year
Japanese Society: Language Classes
St John LINKS Society: Trampoline Park Social
K-Pop Society: Produce 101
Hindu Society: Diwali Ball
Investment Society: Alpesh Patel Talk
Chess /Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society: Inter-Society Quiz Night
Anime Society: MCM Comic-Con trip
RUINED Archaeology Society: Coffee Mornings
Rock Society: Alternative Freshers
Christian Union: What if there is something more?
Domestic DIY Society: Charity Knitathon
Drama Society: Rough Sketch Festival
Singer Songerwriters’ Society: Reading Live
LGBT+ Society: LGBT+ Prom
Society Trip of the Year
Japanese Society: Bath City Trip
Hindu Society: Garba Trip
K-Pop Society: Trampoline Park Trip
K-Pop Society: Ice Skating Trip
RUINED Archaeology Society: Barcelona Trip
Law Society: Amsterdam Trip
Drama Society: Edinburgh Fringe 2019
LGBT+ Society: LGBT+ Pride Trip
Singer Songwriters’ Society: Recording Studio Trip
Production of the Year
K-Pop Society: Produce 101
Drama Society: Performing Arts Showcase
Drama Society: Imagine a Weekend at Bernie’s
Drama Society: Chicago
Drama Society: Dr. Faustus
Drama Society: One Night in October
Singer Songwriters’ Society: Reading Live
Committee Member of the Year
Helen Astill, Speech & Language Therapy Society
Matthew Greening, St Johns LINKS Society
Azree King, K-Pop Society
Chiayi Chu, K-Pop Society
Amanda Tang, K-Pop Society
Shivam Ladwa, Hindu Society
Devena Chouhan, Hindu Society
Reena Beghi, Hindu Society
James Connors, Chess Society
Christine Glover, Anime Society
Jiaxin Zou, K-Pop Society
Gaia Zwiers, Bird Society
Akash Singh, Chemistry Society
Alex Rose, Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society
Lanah Hewson, RUINED Archaeology Society
Shaun O’Brien, Rock Society
Bethany Nasrallah, Christian Union
Hannah Jessen, Christian Union
Ayoola Olipona, Afro-Caribbean Society
Merlin Cambridge, Rock Society
Robert Jess, St Johns LINKS Society
Em Rayson, Drama Society
Joshua Forman, LGBT+ / Extinction Rebellion Society
Lennox Brewer, LGBT+ / Fine Art Society
Georgia Fowler, Singer Songwriters’ Society
Leo Bowman, LGBT+ Society
Society Member of the Year
Raj Jessa, Hindu Society
Jane Paidathally, Hindu Society
Abbie Marie Merrill, K-Pop Society
Pooja Kumar, K-Pop Society
Athena Wong, K-Pop Society
Caitlin O’Sullivan, Bird Society
Zhixu (Derek) Zhu, Chemistry Society
Rory McKenna, RUINED Archaeology Society
Bethany Middleton, Chess Society
Natalie Richeux, Drama Society
Mia Jackson, LGBT+ Society
Class Clown of the Year
Fihon Menpes Greenslade, St Johns LINKS SocietySociety Member of the Year
Azree Francies, K-Pop Society
Jeson Dhokia, Hindu Society
Chay Bovorndusukul, K-Pop Society
Finley Hardy, Drama Society
Ben Carter, Drama Society
Society Fundraiser of the Year
K-Pop Society: Produce 101
Hindu Society: Marrow Collab
Chess / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Society: Inter-Society Quiz
Drama Society: Performing Arts Showcase
Singer Songwriters’ Society: Reading Live
Most Dedicated Society
Speech & Language Therapy Society
K-Pop Society
Hindu Society
Investment Society
Bird Society
RUINED Archaeology Society
Rock Society
Chess Society
Law Society
Drama Society
LGBT+ Society
Singer Songwriters’ Society
Society President of the Year
Amelia Elliott, Speech & Language Therapy Society
Matthew Greening, St Johns LINKS Society
Shirley Chan, K-Pop Society
Shivam Ladwa, Hindu Society
Eziz Jumayev, Investment Society
Christine Glover, Anime Society
Gaia Zwiers, Bird Society
Rowan Evans, Classics Society
Shaun O’Brien, Rock Society
Ayoola Olupona, Afro-Caribbean Society
Alice Underwood, Drama Society
Rachel Osborne, Zero-Waste Society
Leo Bowman, LGBT+ Society
Inclusion & Diversity Award
Japanese Society
K-Pop Society
Hindu Society
Chess Society
RUINED Archaeology Society
Afro-Caribbean Society
LGBT+ Society
Fine Art Society
Media Awards
Media Stream of the Year
Spark Newspaper
Junction11
RUTV
Most Improved Media Stream
Spark Newspaper
Junction11
RUTV
Broadcast of the Year
Junction11 Refreshers Coverage (Junction11)
Reading University News Show (RUTV)
Strictly Come Dancing (RUTV)
Media Newcomer Award
Jessica Williams, RUTV
Sara Mattar, Spark Newspaper
Elsie Stuart, Spark Newspaper
Daisy Hanson, Spark Newspaper
Lois Plummer, Spark Newspaper
Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper
Izzy Einon, Spark Newspaper
Media Committee Member of the Year
Taz Usher, Spark Newspaper
Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper
Emmy Eastop, RUTV
Eleanor Knight, Junction11
Article of the Year
“Celebrating International Women’s Day: Interview with Women in Sport event panellist and UoR student Alice Kirkup”, by Taz Usher
“Sabby Studies Monthly Column”, by Sabita Burke
“R U Running: RUSU Elections”, by Taz Usher
“Hong Kong: The Creation of the Yellow Economic Circle”, by Colette Chan
“What the Cluck”, by Kia Mackenzie
“UCU Strikes: What Happens Now?”, by Annie Davis
Media Member of the Year
Eden Eddolls, Spark Newspaper
Taz Usher, Spark Newspaper
Olivia Mill, Spark Newspaper
Jessica Williams, Spark Newspaper
Colette Chan, Spark Newspaper
Annie Davis, Spark Newspaper
Georgia Courtney-Cox, Junction11
Elsie Stuart, Spark Newspaper
Sport and Dance Awards
Club of the Year
Jiu Jitsu Club
Pole Fitness Club
Women’s Rugby Club
Korfball Club
Lacrosse Club
Trampolining Club
Cheerleading Club
Water Polo Club
Kickboxing Club
Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club
Mixed Hockey Club
Netball Club
Cricket Club
Swimming Club
Team of the Year
Korfball 1st
Women’s Rugby 1st
Women’s Fencing
Women’s Lacrosse 1st
Women’s Lacrosse 2nd
Women’s Cricket
Cheerleading Titanium
Cheerleading Level 2 Non-Tumble
Trampolining
Men’s Lacrosse 1st
Women’s Basketball
Ballet Competition Team
Men’s Cricket 1st
Mixed Lacrosse 1st
Men’s Hockey 1st
Ladies Hockey 2nd
Swimming Team
Netball 3rd
Netball 1st
Most Improved Club
Jiu Jitsu Club
Women’s Rugby Club
Lacrosse Club
Kickboxing Club
Trampolining Club
Rugby League Club
Rounders Club
Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club
Clay Pigeon Shooting Club
Pole Fitness Club
Netball Club
Cheerleading Club
Swimming Club
Water Polo Club
Most Improved Team
Korfball 1st
Women’s Lacrosse 2nd
Trampolining
Women’s Lacrosse 1st
Women’s Rugby 1st
Men’s Lacrosse 1st
Men’s Lacrosse 2nd
Women’s Baskertball
Women’s Lacrosse 3rd
Cheerleading Platinum Level 2 Non-Tumbling
Mixed Lacrosse 1st
Water Polo
Netball 2nd
Netball 3rd
President of the Year
Jasmine Donaldson, Pole Fitness Club
Ellie Brooks, Women’s Rugby Club
Suzanna Battishill, Lacrosse Club
Vi Nimh, Archery Club
Chloe Ashby, Trampolining Club
Eleanor Griffiths, Fencing Club
Jason Smith, Kickboxing Club
Malo Cherel, Men’s & Women’s Basketball
Ben Holmes, Korfball Club
Tim Greenbank, Mixed Hockey Club
Ellie Waterhouse, Tap & Modern Society
Daniel Moore, Cricket Club
Jess Samways, Netball Club
Clara Halpin, Swimming Club
Ffion Bushell, Cheerleading Club
Scarlett Manzoni, Sailing Club
Livvy Shelmerdine, Water Polo
Harry McKay, American Football Club
Club Committee Member of the Year
Charlie Haberfield, Jiu Jitsu Club
Charlotte Abraham, Pole Fitness Club
Katie Hobbs, Women’s Rugby Club
Leonie Farenholtz, Korfball Club
Georgia Banks, Cheerleading Club
Zayna Hussein, Swimming Club
Natalie Dalentka, Swimming Club
Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club
Rachael Scott, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Olivia Wheatley, Kickboxing Club
Florence Dutton, Lacrosse Club
Holly Ryan, Netball Club
Kaitlin Hyde, Pole Fitness Club
Jodie Ryding, Pole Fitness Club
Will Hosford Men & Women’s Hockey Club
Niamh Bull, Mixed Hockey Club
Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club
Nic Jaramillo, Cheerleading Club
Lucy Tilbury, Sailing Club
Alex Mortimer, Men’s Hockey Club
Will Howard, Swimming Club
Juliette Xiao, American Football Club
Evie Holden, Trampolining Club
Captain of the Year
Amelia McCormack, Fencing Club
Charlie Lizard, Cheerleading Club
Harvey Halfacre, Lacrosse Club
Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club
Stephanie Pempestios, Lacrosse Club
Celine King, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Alice Kirkup, Netball Club
Emily Baldwin, Lacrosse Club
Ben Webb, Men’s Football Club
Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club
Grace Annable, Cheerrleading Club
Sam Jackson, Men’s Hockey Club
George Marsden, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club
Emma Shilton, Swimming Club
Evie Holden, Trampolining Club
Most Valuable Player (MVP)
Owen Wheeler, Jiu Jitsu Club
Rupert Lamb, Jiu Jitsu Club
Emma Sawyer, Women’s Rugby Club
Peter Curtis, Kordfball Club
Sophie Moseley, Women’s Rugby Club
Valentin Mesnager, Fencing Club
Izzy Robson, Cheerleading Club
Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club
Ed Shawcross, Men’s Lacrosse
Aisha Nuhu, Cheerleading Club
Jack Shannon, Lacrosse Club
Amy Hine, Lacrosse Club
Sophie Elliott, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Rebecca Whaley, Lacrosse Club
Rachel Newton, Netball Club
Elizabeth Ham, Mixed Hockey Club
Yasmin Payne, Netball Club
Orla Sheerhan, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club
Ollie Luckman, Swimming Club
Henry Blomfield, Water Polo Club
Rosie Hennessy, Netball Club
Ellie Munday, Netball Club
Ben Gray, Trampolining Club
Fundraising Award
Pole Fitness Club
Korfball Club
Women’s Rugby Club
Ballroom, Latin and Salsa Society
Tap & Modern Society
American Football Club
Male Sports Personality of the Year
Rupert Lamb, Jiu Jitsu Club
Owen Fox, Korfball Club
Raul Cioaca, Fencing Club
Will Charters-Reid, Lacrosse Club
Paddy Green, Cheerleading Club
Malo Cherel, Men’s & Women’s Basketball Club
Harry Dobson, Lacrosse Club
Charlie Haberfield, Pole Fitness Society
Mike Dawson, Mixed Hockey Club
Hector Canham, Mixed Hockey Club
Nic Jaramillo, Cheerleading Club
Petros Kavazis, Lacrosse Club
Alex Mortimer, Men’s Hockey Club
Ben Gray, Trampolining Club
Female Sports Personality of the Year
Iszi Lawrence, Jiu Jitsu Club
Kaitlin Hyde, Pole Fitness Club
Emma Sawyer, Women’s Rugby Club
Rachel Penny, Korfball Club
Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club
Vi Nimh, Archery Club
Justine Jade, Cheerleading Club
Eleanor Griffiths, Fencing Club
Livvy Shelmerdine, Men’s & Women’s Basketball
Olivia Banks, Lacrosse Club
Kia Shackleton, Pole Fitness Club
Rebecca Rushworth, Mixed Hockey
Jess Samways, Netball Club
Natasha Everitt, Cheerleading Club
Ellie Brasher, Swimming Club
Ellie Munday, Netball Club
Alice Kirkup, Netball Club
Lauren Luesley, Trampolining Club
Coach of the Year
Sunil Dhokia, Jiu Jitsu Club
Samantha Faggetter, Jiu Jitsu Club
Charlotte Abraham, Pole Fitness Club
Jamie Lovering, Women’s Rugby Club
Suzanna Battishill, Lacrosse Club
Verity Johnson, Cricket Club
Georgia Banks, Cheerleading Club
Justin Jade, Cheerleading Club
Chloe Ashby, Trampolining Club
Justine Jade, Cheerleading Club
Will Stallibrass, Lacrosse Club
Ed Potter, Basketball Club
Fiona Stewart, Netball Club
Aliyah Hopkins, Cheerleading Club
Hayley Hazzard, Cheerleading Club
Club Clown of the Year
Rosie Steward, Netball Club
Kaitlyn Hyde, Pole Fitness Club
Phoebe Plunkett, Women’s Rugby Club
Olivia Mackenzie, Women’s Rugby Club
Anisah Lubega, Fencing Club
Nelson Newberry, Basketball Club
Victoria Rogers, Pole Fitness Club
Hector Canham, Mixed Hocket Club
Tomasz Bogdanski, Swimming Club
Amy Sutton, Women’s Rugby Club
Aishling McAree, Women’s Rugby Club
Olivia Thirkettle, Sailing Club
Rachel Ekstein Holden, Men’s & Women’s Hockey Club
Dance Club of the Year
Tap & Modern Club
Ballet Club
Ballroom, Latin & Salsa Club
Dance Performance of the Year
Tap & Modern: PLATINUM!
Ballroom, Latin & Salsa Club: Strictly Come Reading 2020
Inclusion & Diversity Award
Pole Fitness Club
Korfball Club
Women’s Rugby Club
Swimming Club
Lacrosse Club
The winners of each category will be announced in next week’s virtual awards ceremonies taking place on Monday, April 27th (Society and Media Awards) and Tuesday, April 28th (Sport and Dance Awards) from 8pm until approximately 8.30pm on both evenings.
The pre-recorded streams will be accessible via RUSU’s main Facebook page on the night.
Commenting on RUSU’s decision to deliver the ceremonies virtually, RUSU Activities Officer Daisy O’Connor said: “The Awards Balls are usually a fantastic, emotional, extravagant culmination of all of the achievements of our phenomenal student groups.
“This year it is incredibly important that these groups are recognised, celebrated, and rewarded. They’ve had events cancelled, opportunities lost, and had to cut their fantastic years short, so it is even more vital than usual that we all show our appreciation for each other, and make sure our committee members know they are valued.”
She added: “The Awards Shows will not be as glitzy as the Balls- I am recording it from my living room- but hopefully we can still enjoy ourselves. Winning an award means so much to people, and hopefully that will be exactly the same.”
Whether you’ve been shortlisted or not, these awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of individuals and groups across the University and are promised to make a great evening of entertainment for all the family.