RUSU to celebrate student success with virtual awards ceremonies.

Grab the popcorn, prosecco and your best PJs for this year’s lockdown rendition of RUSU’s Society & Media, and Sport & Dance Awards.

Desperate not to cancel the event affected by Covid-19, RUSU have announced their decision to premiere the annual awards ceremonies online.

The pre-recorded streams- which will be posted on RUSU’s main Facebook page– will take place on Monday, April 27th (Society and Media Awards) and Tuesday, April 28th (Sport and Dance Awards) from 8pm until approximately 8.30pm on both evenings.

The videos will feature RUSU’s Activities Officer Daisy O’Connor, who will announce the winner of each award, as well as a guest performance and other surprise features.

Commenting on RUSU’s decision to deliver the ceremonies virtually, Daisy said: “The Awards Balls are usually a fantastic, emotional, extravagant culmination of all of the achievements of our phenomenal student groups.

“This year it is incredibly important that these groups are recognised, celebrated, and rewarded. They’ve had events cancelled, opportunities lost, and had to cut their fantastic years short, so it is even more vital than usual that we all show our appreciation for each other, and make sure our committee members know they are valued.”

She added: “The Awards Shows will not be as glitzy as the Balls- I am recording it from my living room- but hopefully we can still enjoy ourselves. Winning an award means so much to people, and hopefully that will be exactly the same.”

The events will also be hosted by students YC Lau (Society and Media Awards) and Harry Dobson (Sport and Dance Awards) who promise to make the videos an entertaining experience for all students and their families.

YC said: “I’m honoured to be chosen as a co-host of the night. Hopefully I won’t turn into any fruit filter halfway through the broadcast…”

The winners of each award will be selected prior to the ceremony by a panel of RUSU Activities staff. Full shortlists for each award will be published early next week.