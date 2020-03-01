RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new Women’s Officer Poppy Lindsey

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Poppy Lindsey, RUSU’s new 2020/21 Part-Time Women’s Officer. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Poppy after her winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“It’s amazing, I didn’t expect it at all.”

“I’ve been passionate about this since secondary school.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“Looking forward to people feeling like they can come to me about anything and being a figure head for women’s rights throughout the university.”

How has your experience of campaigning been?

“Really, really fun, it’s been stressful at times but I loved getting to meet new people through it and even things such as creating a poster has been really exciting, I’ve learnt a lot.”

How have you dealt with the stress of everything?

“Talking to the people around you, and the RUSU staff have been really supportive as well with meetings every morning.”

What key thing (skill, idea or experience) do you hope to bring to the role?

“I’m passionate and I have some good ideas such as rising awareness about key issues that aren’t focused on enough, so I’m excited to highlight them.”