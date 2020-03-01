RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new Women’s Officer Poppy Lindsey

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.
Among the many successful candidates was Poppy Lindsey, RUSU’s new 2020/21 Part-Time Women’s Officer. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Poppy after her winner’s speech to find out more.
- How does it feel to have won?
“It’s amazing, I didn’t expect it at all.”
“I’ve been passionate about this since secondary school.”
- What are you most looking forward to about your role?
“Looking forward to people feeling like they can come to me about anything and being a figure head for women’s rights throughout the university.”
- How has your experience of campaigning been?
“Really, really fun, it’s been stressful at times but I loved getting to meet new people through it and even things such as creating a poster has been really exciting, I’ve learnt a lot.”
- How have you dealt with the stress of everything?
“Talking to the people around you, and the RUSU staff have been really supportive as well with meetings every morning.”
- What key thing (skill, idea or experience) do you hope to bring to the role?
“I’m passionate and I have some good ideas such as rising awareness about key issues that aren’t focused on enough, so I’m excited to highlight them.”