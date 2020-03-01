RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new BAME Officer Ruth Adeniyi

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Ruth Adeniyi, RUSU’s new 2020/21 Part-Time BAME Officer. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Ruth after her winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“I’m really happy.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“I can’t wait to meet everyone else and see what I’ve got to do.”

How has your experience of campaigning been?

“It wasn’t too stressful, especially because I knew a lot of people.”

” I mainly communicated through social media and group chats.”

What key thing (skill, idea or experience) do you hope to bring to the role?

“Skill wise I’m very attentive and respectful, I love listening to people and making sure their needs are heard.”

“I also see stuff from lots of different perspectives.”