RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new BAME Officer Ruth Adeniyi

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.
Among the many successful candidates was Ruth Adeniyi, RUSU’s new 2020/21 Part-Time BAME Officer. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Ruth after her winner’s speech to find out more.
- How does it feel to have won?
“I’m really happy.”
- What are you most looking forward to about your role?
“I can’t wait to meet everyone else and see what I’ve got to do.”
- How has your experience of campaigning been?
“It wasn’t too stressful, especially because I knew a lot of people.”
” I mainly communicated through social media and group chats.”
- What key thing (skill, idea or experience) do you hope to bring to the role?
“Skill wise I’m very attentive and respectful, I love listening to people and making sure their needs are heard.”
“I also see stuff from lots of different perspectives.”