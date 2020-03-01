RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new Welfare Officer Bandy Karki

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Bandy Karki, RUSU’s new 2020/21 Full-Time Welfare Officer. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Bandy after her winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“Honestly, I did not expect it. Welfare is such a tough category and everyone was brilliant with their campaigns.”

How has your experience of campaigning been?

“Really stressful, it’s been the worst week but also the best week. I’ve met so many people on campus and getting to know them and knowing all the candidates has been the best part of it all.”

Any challenges?

“I didn’t have a big campaign team or circle of friends to help along, its pretty much been me and two other friends trying to get things done. That was the biggest worry branching out. I counted on stranger votes.”

Apart from now, what has been the most memorable part of this week for you?

“Results night for sure. I just wanted to know, I hated the suspense and stress.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“As I do Psychology my biggest thing is mental health, I’m really excited to implement my manifesto points and get them done, those are my biggest points. I’m also so excited to have experience from psychology and bring this into the job.”

In your manifesto you spoke of starting a welfare hotline for support in a crisis- what was your inspiration behind this?

“For three years I lived in private accommodation and this year was my first year in halls, we have these posters such as ‘Hall wardens’ and ‘welfare team’ and I had no idea how to contact them. Friends of friends would always say counselling services will be very booked up, GP services always take around 6 months to even be seen by someone, so I thought wouldn’t having an NHS style 111 helpline be such a good system. We need a direct line of contact and halls hotline is so good, everyone uses it so welfare hotline would be just as beneficial.”

Bandy’s manifesto: