RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new student trustee Sheldon Allen

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Sheldon Allen, one of RUSU’s newly elected student trustees for the year 2020/21. Spark reporter Eden Eddolls caught up with Sheldon after his winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, it feels amazing.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“Following through with what I said in my campaign, I want to make RUSU more transparent, making sure RUSU is well led.”

How has your experience of campaigning been?

“Very daunting, there’s been so much to think about.”

What key thing (skill, idea or experience) do you hope to bring to the role?

“Being active within my community in London as a young commissioner and representing people.”

“I’ve had the experience of making sure decision makers follow through with their proposals.”