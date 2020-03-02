RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new President Rachel Osborne

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Rachel Osborne, RUSU’s new 2020/21 President. Spark reporter Taz Usher caught up with Rachel after her winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“It’s the most surreal feeling ever, it hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s pretty amazing to know that people believed in my manifesto and believed in me.”

How has your experience of campaigning been? Any challenges?

“Very tiring, but also really fun. I’ve met some amazing and really lovely people and have had a really good time talking to different students and having people come up to me saying they’ve voted for me.”

“The most challenging part of it was probably the uncertainty and feeling unsure about the effectiveness of my strategies. I also didn’t know what was going on behind the scenes.”

Have you met new groups of people whilst campaigning?

“Yes, especially within the LGBT+ community. There were a lot of people from the community running for the roles, so I’ve really got to know their society and talk to them about some of the issues on campus that I didn’t even realised were issues.”

Apart from now, what has been the most memorable part of this week for you?

“There was one instance when Tom running for Welfare and I had a special campaigning moment when we were just having a really good time. We were laughing, talking to people and getting lots of positive feedback.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“Making a difference. Having the opportunity to make change on a big scale.”

“Also making a difference in terms of sustainability, I’m currently the President of the Zero Waste society so I am looking forward to applying this role to my new position.”

You said in Question Time that Molli was a big inspiration behind your decision to run for the role. Is there anything that she’s done that you particularly want to build on next year?

“She’s pushed sustainability so hard and she’s been really encouraging of my events and has told me all about initiatives that have been going on in the University that I want to make sure are completely promoted and get all the glorification that they deserve. For example, one of the things they helped set up was the on-campus zero waste food shop. I definitely want more people to be using it and know about it.”

One of your manifesto points is the #Morethanagrad podcast campaign, what was the inspiration behind that?

“I do a lot of open days and I was feeling particularly lonely, you know I get up, I go to lectures, I don’t really talk to that many people and I’d spoken to a flat mate of mine and she felt exactly the same. Then when I went to open days and I realised that a lot of people were feeling the same but they didn’t know others were feeling like that. I then thought it be really great to share these experiences and issues and to help people know what to do when they’re beginning to feel like this.”