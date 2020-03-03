RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new Environments & Ethics Officer Martin Velichkov

This year’s RUSU Elections Results Part was hosted in 3sixty on Friday evening- February, 28th -The Spark Newspaper were there to cover the events on the night.

Among the successful candidates was Martin Velichkov who is RUSU’s new Environments and Ethics Officer. Spark reporter Eden James caught up with Martin to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

He felt happy, but he now feels the responsibility as people have voted for him to do this role well. He also expressed how grateful he was to those who voted for him.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

He is wants to be able to make a difference at the university and wants to raise awareness for the cause of environment and ethics.

How has your experience of campaigning been?

For him, the campaigning experience was a lot of fun and he enjoyed it the most about the whole experience. He loved getting to know the other students and becoming more familiar with the campus.

What key ideas do you hope to bring to the role?

He wants to rebrand sustainability at the University and raise its integrity. He is excited to implement a framework for education for sustainable development.