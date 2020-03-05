RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with new Education Officer George Ingram

This year’s RUSU Elections Results Part was hosted in 3sixty on Friday evening, February, March 28th. The Spark Newspaper was there to cover the events on the night.

Among the successful candidates was George Ingram who is RUSU’s new Education Officer. Spark reporter Madelyn Morgan caught up with George to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“I don’t know it’s insane! Throughout the whole week I was worried to keep up with the other candidates but we pushed each other to work so hard.”

What was the atmosphere like in there, before and after you heard your name called?

“One of the most nicest, warmest moments I’ve ever experienced, we were all holding hands. It was a loving and happy atmosphere.”

How has your experience of campaigning been? Have you had any challenges?

“The social media bot was defiantly my favourite. With the online campaigning it set it that this is really happening. Working with the other candidates was great, we were all supporting each other going to lecture and society shout outs and I only had two things planned originally and if it wasn’t for the other candidates I don’t think I would have gotten to know nearly as many people as I did around the uni.”

What’s been the most memorable part of last week for you?

“Whirlwind is the best way to put it, one thing to the next. Trying to figure out how I’m going to make a noise and sell myself, and also what are the other candidates doing”

What are you most looking forward to about your role?

“Standardising feedback, everything in my manifesto came from me being personally affected as a student. That started from day one when I tried to go to the library in first year and get the books out, to getting a bad essay in year two to then trying to change things as course rep in year three. I want to try and do exactly what I’ve set out and told the students I’m going to do.”

What else are you excited to start implementing from your manifesto?

“Study space. We’ve all seen Reading Fess; daily there its people saying they can’t get a seat in the library. I’m really excited to use that. When Fifi announced the URS opening it meant that I could see this goal being more doable.”

Is there anything else you want to say to the readers or a message as the new education officer?

“Thank you everyone and I mean absolutely everyone.”