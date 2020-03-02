RUSU Elections 2020 Results: Interview with elected Mature Students’ Officer Kathryn Bedford

On Friday evening- February, 28th– The Spark Newspaper covered this year’s RUSU Elections Results Party hosted in 3sixty.

Among the many successful candidates was Kathryn Bedford, RUSU’s elected 2020/21 Part-Time Mature Students’ Officer. Spark reporter Taz Usher caught up with Kathryn after her winner’s speech to find out more.

How does it feel to have won?

“A big relief, great.”

“I’m the current Mature Students’ Officer so applied again this time round. I got into the role at the end of October so I thought it would be really good if I could run for another year to get a full term in. I feel like I’m just getting my footing now.”

What are you most looking forward to about your role? Are there any ideas which you are hoping to build on?

“I’ve started to put together a lot of ideas and instead of just talking about getting things done, it’s time to think about how I can carry them out.”

“One of the things I want to do is celebrate individuality. I want to make people more aware about mature students and the amazing things they’ve done in the past, whilst also celebrating the fact that they’ve come back to Uni.”

How has your experience of campaigning been?

“Around my area, which is Pharmacy, I’ve been trying to catch people and have conversations with people. I also held a coffee morning earlier this week and have my own Officer Facebook page already so that was handy.”

You were the only candidate for the role. How did this affect your campaigning?

“There was definitely a lot more pressure today. Especially being in the role at the moment, I felt the pressure of needing to be voted back in.”

What other ideas do you hope to bring to the role?

“I’d like to relate my manifesto to not only RUSU involvement, but to University involvement as well. For example, trying to make careers fayres more appropriate for mature students’ experiences as well.”