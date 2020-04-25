RUSU announce this year’s KAS and Society Laurel recipients

Each year societies and sports club across the University are awarded for their commitment, success and devotion to enhancing the student experience. And this year will be no different.

Next Monday, April 27th and Tuesday, April 28th RUSU will host video stream alternatives to the Students’ Union’s annual Society, Media, Sport and Dance Awards.

The virtual ceremonies- which will take place from 8pm on both nights- will feature the announcement of this year’s award winners as well as the societies and clubs who have earned Knights Accreditation and Society Laurels.

Commenting on RUSU’s decision to announce the successful groups virtually, RUSU Activities Officer Daisy O’Connor said: “The clubs who have achieved in these schemes have gone above and beyond to be inclusive, engage with the whole student community and improve themselves.

“I want to use this opportunity to promote what I know are good clubs and societies, and I’m happy to encourage students to join these groups next term.”

The Knights Accreditation scheme allocates Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to sports clubs at the University. To achieve each level of accreditation the clubs must complete specific requirements and have their qualifying activities approved by RUSU’s Student Activities. More information about the criteria for each award can be found on RUSU’s website.

The clubs that have received Knights Accreditation this year are as follows:

Silver Accreditation

“We are a student-run club, offering membership to both University of Reading Students and non-students. All bow styles are welcome (but please speak to the committee regarding high poundage compounds). All ability levels are welcome and coaching is available.”

“Reading University Caving Club is one of the most unique sports societies at Reading. Most people have heard of caving but don’t really know what it entails (we promise, it’s nothing like the Descent). By definition it is the non-competitive exploration of underground passages, but this really is just the start. Every cave is different: crawling, walking, climbing, abseiling, wading through water and sometimes swimming are all part of the exploring underground.”

“Reading Knights Cheer have successful and hard-working squads that are included in the many competitive cheerleading teams that compete every year across the UK! Every year the number of competitive cheerleading teams is growing, and competition is getting fiercer. Our professionally trained coaches put together challenging but exciting new routines for new competitions, including stunts, pyramids, tumbling and dance. Cheerleading is a sport for BOTH males and females!”

“There is regular training every Sunday for men and women all year round, and specialist coaching conducted by a level 4 coach during the Spring term. During the summer, the two mens sides play midweek BUCS league games in the summer term, with the 1st XI winning promotion to South East Division 1B and the 2nd XI competing in South East Division 2B. During the winter, there is a mens indoor team playing in a league local to the university. In 2018/19, for the first time in RUCC history, there a women’s side which competed in regular games both indoor and outdoor, with coaching available as it is to the men’s team.”

Clay Pigeon Shooting

“Reading University Clay Pigeon Shooting Club (RUCPSC) is a lively and social club for anyone with an interest in shooting. Training is offered at all levels: from complete beginners to the most experienced shots.”

“We are lucky to benefit from having a strong externally based coaching team, including specific goalkeeping coaching. As a club, we train Monday’s and Thursday’s with team specific fitness sessions also running.”

“We welcome whatever skill level and will cater to your needs to make sure you get the most from hockey and the club. Everyone has the chance to play in matches and we encourage beginners to get involved in the sport and hopefully help you to improve your hockey.”

“We understand that martial arts are not for everyone, but it is certainly something that everyone should at least try which is why our first session is completely free (not including our 2 freshers sessions which are also free!) Turn up, see if you like it. Worst case scenario, you’ve just got a free 2-hour workout session, not bad eh?”

“Most of our players had never heard of Korfball before joining the club, let alone played before, so Reading Korfball is inclusive for both beginners and experts alike. We train weekly on Friday evenings from 5:45-7:45pm in the Sportspark, and have weekend matches throughout the year, as well as competing in as many friendlies and inter-university tournaments (with huge socials) as possible.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned player, or you have no experience at all; we will be keen to take you on and there will be plenty of opportunities within the club to learn and compete! It is the perfect sport for those wanting to try something new at university. We have many members who join in 2nd and 3rd year of university so come and give it a go!”

“We are a hard-working club with that all-important competitive edge and a drive to win. Focus and determination are key elements throughout our training sessions which occur twice a week. Sessions are designed for players to be put through their paces which ultimately allows us to come out on top!”

“Our society is dedicated to the practice of parkour, an action sport dedicated to quick movement across urban environments or just looking cool. We offer bi-weekly jam sessions for you to come along, share your moves or learn new ones. These take place at a number of different locations around Reading and Earley, with plans to expand our reach currently in the works.”

“RUPFS is now in its sixth year as a society and is one of the most popular societies that Reading has to offer. Pole fitness is a great exercise which improves your strength, flexibility, balance, and co-ordination. It tones the entire body whilst being a lot of fun. We run a variety of class times and place you in an appropriate level class with options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced.”

“Reading University Polo Club (Rupc) Is Open To Anyone Who Wants To Take Part In A Fun, Sociable And Active Club. Have No Polo Experience? Don’t Worry, We Would Love For Anyone To Come Along Even If You Have No Previous Experience Of Riding Or Polo Itself. Most Of Our Members Start Off With No Polo Experience Whilst Some Members Only Begin Riding When Joining Polo.”

“We Are A Fun And Friendly Club Open To Riders Of All Abilities From Complete Beginners Up To Accomplished Riders Competing At Cic** Events. We Have Two Teams Competing In Bucs Leagues And A Friendly Team As Well As Lots Of Club Events Involving Ponies, No Ponies, Alcohol, No Alcohol And Always A Lovely Group Of People.”

“We are a welcoming sporting society. We understand that most newcomers will have never played the sport before but that’s okay, we accept all skill levels. This coming year we are proud to announce that we have set up a second team. This will allow us to better include our growing membership in fixtures weekly as well as better asses the aspiring first team members.”

“We are a developing squad open to all abilities from county players to complete beginners. We pride ourselves on our friendliness & team spirit and are basically an extended family at the university. We want girls of all shapes to take part in the sport so come and have a go at something different, no prior experience needed.”

“Reading University Sailing & Windsurfing Club is open to anyone, whether you are an old sport and have been team racing for years or you have never stepped in a boat before! We welcome people of all abilities. Want to come try sailing or windsurfing? Get in touch and we can arrange for you to come find out what we are all about!”

“Come and join our army of penguins in Reading’s largest sports club, where lifelong friendships are made over wipe-outs and white-outs…”

“Reading University BSAC is affiliated to the British Sub Aqua Club – the UK’s leading dive club. For 45 years we have provided the opportunity for our members to learn to dive and gain recognised diving qualifications. You can also build on your existing knowledge and experience by taking part in further diver training or skills development courses.”

“This September, you should join Reading University swimming club! We are incredibly proud of our friendly environment; whether you want a chance to compete against universities across the country, you’re looking for a cheap way to build fitness, or just want to be part of a fun, sociable club, we have it covered. As a requirement to join, you must be able to confidently swim 50m frontcrawl unaided.”

“The University of Reading Trampoline Club welcomes all members of different abilities all year round, whether it’s something new you want to try or whether you’ve been bouncing for years!”

Gold Accreditation

RUSU’s Society Laurels are also categorised into Bronze, Silver and Gold awards; the criteria for each certification can be viewed here.

Society Laurels identify those societies whose committees and members have gone that extra mile to enhance the student experience and given their members the best value for money.

The winners of this year’s Society Laurels are as follows:

Silver Laurels

RU Doc Soc

“The DocSoc is a great opportunity for PhD students of all disciplines at Reading to socialise and take some quality time away from your PhD to make new friends and enjoy university life outside of studying! Whilst DocSoc is primarily aimed at PhD students, we are also open to all Post grads (masters students etc.) and Early Career Researchers (such as lab techs and postdocs).”

Gold Laurels

Drama

“In the Reading University Drama Society we foster a creative network of talented and passionate students who love making and watching theatre. With nine productions a year there are so many oppurtunities to get involved in whatever aspect of theatre interests you with t a variety of opportunities to hone your theatrical skills and develop new talents.”

Conservative

“Reading University Conservative Association (RUCA) is one of the UK’s leading conservative organisations for students and one of the largest societies at the University of Reading. Membership is free and is open to any undergraduate or postgraduate student currently enrolled at the University.”

Band

“Band Society is responsible for putting on live music on campus at our own gigs, as well as attending gigs around Reading, and supporting our roster of university-based bands! We also run jam sessions, practice days and socials to help students join or form bands of their own, and then help them to get gigs at the university and in the local area. We also boast two bands that have recorded their debut singles ahead of the start of the term!”

LGBT+

“We are a society run by and for LGBT+ students. We are an inclusive group – anyone who identifies as a sexual and/or gender minority is welcome to join us, and we welcome allies. Any exclusionism will be taken seriously be the committee and by RUSU, and our number one priority is in creating a safe space for all attendees.”

OpenMind

“Open Mind is a free membership society originally founded at the University of Manchester in 2015. In 2017 Open Mind was established in Reading, after a successful year starting up the society and building a community of members we’re ready to make this year even better, with a new commitee of amazing people full of ideas we want to make a positive impact on student wellbeing this academic year.”

Zero Waste

“We are a society set up so that we can connect people who want to reduce their environmental footprint. We aim to inspire and show people ways in which they can do this while having loads of fun in the meantime!”

Fine Art

“RUFAS aims to bring together students from all disciplines and year groups through a shared passion of art.”

Hindu

“NHSF Reading Believes In Promoting, Teaching And Preserving Hindu Dharma (Duty), Providing Students A Unique Opportunity To Connect With Hinduism Whilst Experiencing University. Throughout The Year, We Hold Regular Events That Are Open To All To Participate!”

Chess

“We are an award-winning society with the aim to give a platform to students where they can both play and learn chess. We cater for players of all levels from absolute beginners to advanced competitors. We provide chess boards, clocks and free drinks and refreshments every session. Our sessions are friendly and open to all so feel free to drop to any of our sessions if you’re interested!”

Bird

“The Bird Society Will Introduce You To The Wide Range Of Bird Species Found On Campus. Whether You’re Already An Expert Or Just Interested In Learning More About The Birds In Reading, Everyone Is Welcome To Our Events!”

St Johns

“We are the official unit of St John Ambulance based here at the University of Reading. We provide all the training you could need as well as various socials throughout the year! We meet every Tuesday night from 7pm – 9pm in Palmer 105. As a member of St John Ambulance you can join us on duties such as Royal Ascot and Reading Half-Marathon.”

RUDDIYS

“RUDDIYS is an award-winning society that allows you to make new friends and improve your knowledge of domestic arts and crafts. We hold weekly meetings every Tuesday from 7-8.30pm, where we explore different domestic crafts from knitting, painting and card making to making bunting and dreamcatchers.”

Kpop

“We hold weekly activities and regular socials for people to meet like minded fans, and these are a great way to meet new concert buddies. We also put on dance classes for everyone, whether you want to perform, compete or just dance for fun!”

Congratulations to all of this year’s successful clubs and societies. Keep up the great work!