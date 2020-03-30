RAG presents Student Auction

RAG’s infamous Student Auction was a resounding success with over £650 raised on the evening for our charities Mind and New Beginnings – a homelessness charity in Reading.

We had an amazing range of prizes donated to us by sports teams, societies and election candidates. Some of our most notable – and unique – prizes were a belly dancing session; a private pole dancing session for the winner and up to five friends donated by Pole Fitness; a year’s supply of Gillette razors; and a private water rowing session donated by Reading University Boat Club.

Bids for the great prizes ranged from £11 for a year’s Yogalates membership to £80 for a private cocktail masterclass at Ice House, a Park Bar hoodie and £20 worth of food vouchers, all donated by the University Bars Team.

Thank you so much to everyone who donated prizes and thank you to all those in attendance who bid on these prizes.

If you want to get involved with RAG, our next challenge is now open for registration; the Tough Mudder Challenge raising money for Breast Cancer Now.