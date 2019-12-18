One Decisive Answer, Many Unanswered Questions.

A seismic shift in electoral politics took place on Thursday.

The Labour Party was slaughtered across parts of the Midlands, Northern England and Wales that it had held for generations. The so-called heartlands rejected Labour in favour of a Conservative Party that secured an 80-seat majority. Bishop Auckland and Wrexham had been Labour-held seats since 1935, both were lost to the Conservatives.

And it could have been so much worse. Majorities were slashed in many of the seats they managed to hold onto, including that of the Labour Party Chairman, Ian Lavery, and its former leader, Ed Miliband.

The big winners of the night were those in the Conservative Party. Johnson will now be able to get his withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons without challenge.

There has been some suggestion that the size of his majority will allow him to return ‘home’ to the political centre. But the jury is surely out on this. Nothing Johnson has done since coming to power suggests the centre is his home, and why expect the Tories to break the habit of a lifetime? If Johnson is to break the habit, we can expect a large reshuffle of his cabinet in the new year.

The other clear winner of the night was the Scottish National Party. It won 48 seats in Scotland, meaning there are now just 11 seats north of the border that it does not control. But with Johnson ruling out a second independence referendum, the chances of it happening in the next parliament appear slim. This is by no means a bad thing for the nationalist movement in Scotland. A narrative built around Johnson frustrating the will of the Scottish parliament could yet prove a decisive moment on the road to Scottish Independence. Should the SNP win a majority of seats in Scottish parliament in 2021, the UK government will be taking a huge risk in resisting the call for a second referendum.

By far the largest questions from Thursday are left for the Labour Party. The 2017 election now sticks out as an anomaly. Much of Labour’s trouble in this election was structural, and a pre-Brexit election was always going to be difficult. Holding together an unhappy coalition of Leave voters, primarily in Wales and Northern England, and ardent Remainers, many of whom live in London, was a circle that in the end could not be squared.

By the end of Johnson’s term, it will be 50 years since a Labour politician other than Tony Blair won a General Election. A battle for Labour’s future political strategy is already underway, with many that have been frozen out of the Corbyn project arguing that the Labour Party must move towards the centre ground.

The challenge for those making that argument is to explain why this election was no triumph for the political centre. After all, the Liberal Democrats did not advance. In fact, they managed to win a mere 11 seats, 1 fewer than in 2017. Their leader, Jo Swinson, was one of the high-profile losses of the night, losing to the SNP by 149 votes. They must also reckon with the fact that, as Evans and Tilley argue in The New Politics of Class, traditional Labour voters began to turn away from Labour under Tony Blair – sometimes endorsing other parties, but often not voting at all. If those kinds of voters need to be won back, New Labour’s strategy provides no cast-iron guarantee of doing so.

While there are few easy answers to Labour’s predicament, one thing does stand out. Whether the Left of the Labour Party like it or not, leadership matters, and the electorate rejected Corbyn with all their might. But those who appeal to the polls to make their point regarding Corbyn must also confront the popularity of many of his policies, though clearly not when all packaged together.

How Labour solve this puzzle and regain the trust of their former voters is the question they must now answer. The stakes could not be higher.