Korfball litter picking with RAYS

Twenty students from the University of Reading Korfball Club joined Reading Adopt Your Street (RAYS) at the end of February to help keep the campus and neighbouring streets clean.

The Council launched the RAYS project in March 2017 to encourage community participation in keeping neighbourhoods tidy. The Reading Adopt Your Street (RAYS) programme enables companies, individuals, community groups and organisations, such as schools and youth groups to select a street, open space, footpath, park or shopping area to keep tidy through regular clean-ups.

The University of Reading Korfball Club helped keep the Borough clean and tidy by looking after the student area, campus and local streets. As RAYS Volunteers, we were provided with litter picking equipment by the Council to help keep our adopted streets looking good, such as litter pickers, 100% recycled plastic bags, gloves and hi-vis jackets.

Reading Adopt Your Street posted on Facebook after our event: “The University of Reading Korfball society had a successful litter pick on Saturday. The bad weather didn’t put this group off. Thank you for being part of RAYS”.

It was great to see so many members of the Korfball club out and about helping with this amazing community initiative. Several passers-by and other students on campus spoke to us during our litter pick, expressing their interest and enquiring about how to get involved with RAYS. As users of the campus, we understand the importance of campus providing an attractive and clean place for students, as well as the local student area where much of the University body lives alongside the local community. We felt extremely proud to support RAYS and will continue to show our commitment to tackling litter and improving the campus and student area by partnering with them again in the future.

The Korfball club organise several volunteering events throughout the year – our Welfare and Charity rep Leonie Farenholtz has hosted events alongside Daisy’s Dream, Launchpad Reading and many more – the club has raised over £400 for charity initiatives this year!

If you live or work in Reading, and want to help to keep the environment you use clean and tidy, you can contact RAYS on 0118 9394785 or RAYS@reading.gov.uk. More information is available on the RAYS website.