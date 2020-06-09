How the environment has improved since Covid-19

With over 351,000 global deaths, the economy has drastically decreased along with the nitrogen levels in the atmosphere. There’s no doubt COVID-19 has negatively affected people living on the planet. The economy has had many negative implications involving the stock market and other areas of the financial market, including how global supply chains have become over stretched and interdependent on China. Despite the major economic consequences, there have been positive implications of the environment such as the healing of the ozone layer. C02 and methane are harmful to the ozone layer and over time have destroyed it. People in the northern Indian state of Punjab are amazed by the sight of the Himalayan Mountain which is now visible from more than 100 miles; they haven’t seen the peak of the mountain for decades. It’s an obvious consequence that human activity has been the major cause to contributing levels of Nitrogen and CO2 levels in the atmosphere. There’s no doubt that we’ve learnt to take a step back realise the extent human activity has impacted the climate.

We live in such a fast paced life, rushing to work, being on the constant urge to be somewhere that we forget the beauty we are destroying right in front of us. With lockdown, things just stood still. For a minute, our consciousness has awoken us from the deepest coma we’ve become sunk in for years. The reduction of transport has decreased carbon emissions drastically; pollution in New York has decreased by nearly 50% and in China emissions have fallen 25% at the start of the year and when factories shuttered, coal use fell by 40%. Transport makes up to 23% of global carbon emissions and driving contributes to 72% to greenhouse gas emissions respectively, polluting the air with toxic gases; with a 70% drop of global flights the air quality has gone from a hazy brown to a rare blue.

The clarity of the sky is astonishingly blue with very little pollution; animals have been spotted around the globe, taking up space that was once being occupied by humans. It’s safe to say that humans may not be enjoying this lockdown as much as our feathered friends. The frequency of bird noises changed from a low frequency to a higher one during the silence of human activity outside, showing that the birds felt comfortable to sing as loud as they wanted too. In Thailand monkeys were fighting over a cup of yoghurt on the streets where cars would usually be driving down and Egyptian geese were spotted crossing the tarmac of the Tel Aviv airport in Israel. Elephants in India were also seen occupying a busy road that would normally be dominated by vehicles and people. Animals are reclaiming their space in a time where humans have savaged the freedom of animals to be able to freely move around and travel.

We are the decarbonised, sustainable economy that many have been advocating for decades and it’s incredible how simple the solution is. With reducing our consumption of ozone depleting substances, we can reduce our carbon footprint. Aerosols, like hairspray contain chlorofluorocarbons which destroy the ozone layer and create dangerous environmental effects which results in the increase of ultraviolet rays which cause humans skin cancer and weaken our immune system. If manufacturing companies reduce plastic packaging, we can reduce the emissions of chlorofluorocarbons from depleting the ozone layer. One person at a time, we can make a collective difference and protect the planet.