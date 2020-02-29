Hong Kong: The Creation of Yellow Economic Circle

Other than the violence during protests has been escalated, protesters have also been seeking different forms of protest to support the movement. Due to the ongoing protests, a lot business especially the restaurants, have been affected greatly. Local protesters have come up the creation of “yellow economic circle”, at which they would only support the “yellow” (pro-democracy) businesses; whereas, the pro-government and pro-China businesses are boycotted or vandalised. The belief of fighting for democracy and supporting the alliances drives the local protesters to show support in a hard time for Hong Kongers. Apps and posters are designed to promote the yellow economic circle and avoid the consumption in “blue” (pro-government) businesses.

Yellow businesses are recognised with their acts of support during the protests, for instance donating money to the non-profit groups that provide financial aid to Hong Kong protesters, providing protesters necessities, advertising their products in relate to support Hong Kong. These businesses are greatly “punished” by the pro-democracy supporters. Mostly, you can see a phenomenon where there would be a large group of people queuing for the yellow restaurants. In contrast, “blue” businesses are boycotted by the pro-democracy supporters, which barely there would be anyone visiting the “blue” shops. The most significant “blue” business is the Hong Kong Maxim’s Caterers Limited, a well-known food beverage and restaurant chain. Annie Wu, the daughter of Maxim’s founder, has been criticising the anti-ELAB movement and the protesters; during the protests, she even put pressure to the staff and students of the school she founded – Penalties will be given if they show support to protests. Consequently, the shops under Maxims such as its franchised Starbucks were being boycotted and vandalised.

However, it is said to be difficult to reshape Hong Kong’s economic landscape.

“The economic pillars of Hong Kong – finance, logistics and real estate – are controlled by one or a few companies, which mean it’s largely impossible for consumers to rock the boat” said Andrew Yuen Chi-lok of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s business school (Source: HKFP).

Yellow retailers try to ease the reliance on goods from mainland China, while the majorities of the commodities supplies are from China. It is difficult to have a clear boundary for polarisation between the “yellow” and “blue” businesses. Moreover, a lot of corporations in Hong Kong has extensive business exposure in China. This draws a question to whether the yellow economic circle is immoral, when consumers do not have a definite for distinguishing yellow or blue businesses.

Civil rights activism always involves economic reconstruction; It is challenging the feudalism society. Hong Kong protesters remain positive towards strengthening the yellow economic circle as a form of fighting for democracy. At the next issues, a story of frontline protester will be covered. A confession of an arrested frontline protester – if there is another chance, would he choose to protest differently?