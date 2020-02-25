Full-Time Officer Question Time 2020: President candidate overview

Last night The Spark attended RUSU’s Full-Time Officer Question Time event hosted in Monterey Lounge.

The event- which ran from 6pm until 9pm- saw the candidates for each of the five Full-Time Officer roles give a one minute speech about their manifestos as well as answering questions submitted by students and RUSU officers.

Running for the role of 2020/21 President are: Max Harvey, Bailey Hall, Sam Szulc, Xing, Ed Williams, Serhan Wade and Rachel Osborne.

The candidates- who spoke to audience members about the ideas they intend to bring to the role- covered topics including democracy, study spaces, sustainability, and student well being.

Speaking first, Max Harvey spoke about his aim of introducing society take over nights to Union as well as improving safety for Union-goers. Making graduation more affordable for students was also on Max’s manifesto.

On Bailey Hall’s agenda were goals including improvements to campus cycling routes in addition to working closely with Environmental Committees and introducing food donation initiatives.

Sam Szulc addressed issues including campus meal options and prices, queuing times at Union and post-uni guidance, identifying opinion polls as a way forward.

Meanwhile, Ed Williams spoke about his plans for increased lecture recording, reviewing Union pricing and enhancing communication between RUSU and students.

Key points of Serhan Wade’s agenda were increasing the quality of food on campus, creating a university-wide notification system and a private accommodation review platform.

Rachel Osbourne highlighted her passion for sustainability- which included her aim of promoting ways that students can reduce their environmental impact- as well as enhancing the fun side of university and improving post-graduation support.

Following their one minute speeches, candidates responded to nine questions asked in series of threes.

The questions were as followed:

What is your biggest motivation in running to be President? Why is it important for the President to encourage democracy throughout RUSU’s structure? Can you highlight an unsustainable practice that the University is currently carrying out and how you will change it? Should the President have a different name and why? What would you do to improve the provision of low and no alcohol events? As President your remit is quite broad- how will you balance your priorities? How will you work to improve RUSU’s representation of London Road students? How can food on campus be more representative of the diverse cultures here at Reading? As President you will be Chair of the Trustee Board. How will you ensure decisions made are communicated to students?

Responding confidently to Question 1, Serhan Wade said: “I’ve developed so much as a person to the point that I’m confident enough to stand here today”. Meanwhile, Bailey Hall highlighted food waste as an unstainable practice in need of change in response to Question 3.

And spotlighting her position as the only female running for the role of President, Rachel Osbourne’s response to Question 2 was: “All voices should be heard, not just the loud ones”. Rachel also reflected on the inspiration current RUSU President Molli Cleaver has given her in the run up to the elections period. She added: “Seeing women in power is empowering”.

Question 5 was well answered across the board, with all candidates focusing on the need for more low and no alcohol events. Answering the question, Sam Szulc said: “A change of image needs to happen. It needs to be shown that university isn’t just about drinking culture.”, with Ed Williams expressing that student feedback is a solution for improving alcohol-free events.

Unlike most questions which focused on the candidates’ manifesto points, Question 4-which asked whether the role of President should be renamed- proved an unusual one, with most answers showcasing senses of humour and support of the current title. Max Harvey, for example, voiced his contentment with the current name but said that he would be open to hearing students’ opinions on the matter.

Likewise, Question 6 focused on candidates’ time management skills rather than their campaign ideas. Serhan Wade commented on the need for the President to be flexible in their role and prepared for challenge, followed by Max Harvey who responded: “For me, anything and everything is a priority”.

Question 7- which foregrounded representation of London Road students- also sparked some well-considered ideas. Bailey Hall said: “To improve RUSU’s representation of London Road students I would introduce regular visits to the campus in person so that the students know they are valued”, whilst Sam Szulc mentioned that specific student feedback from London Road students would give them a bigger voice.

The final question, focusing on the RUSU President’s role as Chair of the University’s Trustee Board, also encouraged students to think outside the box about how official decisions could be better communicated to students. Highlighting the influential power of social media in his answer, Ed Williams said: “Encouraging students to like the RUSU page as soon as they arrive at Reading would really help with this.”.

Following Question Time, all candidates for next year’s Full-Time Officer roles will campaign both online and on campus until Friday, February 28th at 3pm, with voting open from Tuesday, February 25th at 7am until Friday, February 28th at 3pm. Throughout the voting period all University of Reading students can vote for their favourite candidates for each role at www.rusu.co.uk/representation/elections/rusu-main-elections/, with the results announced at the Results Party on Friday, February 28th from 7pm until 9pm which all students are invited to attend.

This week’s elections schedule also includes campaigning, quiz times and all-important voting for next year’s Part-Time Officers, School Reps and Student trustees. You also can cast your votes for these roles at rusu.co.uk.

President candidates manifesto breakdown:

Max Harvey

Getting you involved in making new and exciting themed union nights and society take over nights.

Confidential complaints procedure to ensure your safety in your union

Creating a year wide fundraising campaign to make your graduation cheap and cheerful

Bailey Hall

Continue the work on cycling routes and work with the council to improve the routes to campus

Food donation initiatives for those in need in Reading

Continue working with the Environmental Committees to reach high targets

Sam Szulc

Wellbeing & Sustainability – Healthy & vegan meal options, closer control on food prices, increased sustainability

Entertainment & Recreation – Themed room on Union nights, improve queuing times at Union, linked events with nightclubs & bars in town

Access & Support – Student opinion polls, post-uni guidance, improve RUSU website accessibility

Ed Williams

Implement lecture recording for all students for all lectures.

Review union pricing, improve fresher’s week and Reading’s night life with closer links to students and socieites.

Improve communication between RUSU and students so that you can get the most out of your student’s union.

Serhan Wade

QUALITY: improve the variety and taste of food on campus, promoting locally-sourced and sustainable produce for YOU

COMMUNICATION: create a streamlined university-wide notification system to deliver targeted information relevant to YOU

ASSURANCE: develop a private accommodation rating system to tackle exploitative landlords and estate agents, making house-hunting stress-free for YOU

Rachel Osborne