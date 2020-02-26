Full-Time Officer Question Time 2020: Education Officer candidate overview

On Monday night The Spark attended the Full-Time Officer Question Time event hosted by RUSU in Monterey Lounge.

The event- which ran from 6pm until 9pm- saw the candidates for each of the five Full-Time Officer roles give a one minute speech about their manifestos as well as answering questions submitted by students and staff.

Running for the role 2020/21 Education Officer are: DJ -Djihane Bret, Charlotte Hyde, Gbenga Abiodun Julius, George Ingram, Kia Jade MacKenzie and Hayder Shihab.

The candidates- who spoke to audience members about the ideas they intend to bring to the role- covered topics including lecturer feedback, study spaces, improving blackboard academic communities, ECF revaluation, areas outside of central campus, career events, study abroad, communication, engagement and accessibility to resources and facilities

Speaking first, Djihane Bret (DJ) spoke about her aims relating to course expense, attainment gaps, reevaluation of the ECF process and the importance of feedback from lecturers.

On Charlotte Hyde’s agenda were goals including library accessibility, making Blackboard more user-friendly, as well as building a stronger academic links between course and school reps, departmental staff and the Education Officer.

George Ingram addressed issues including lack of study space, accessibility to resources and licensing community, as well as wanting to implement thorough requirements for assignment feedback.

Meanwhile, Kia Jade MacKenzie spoke about her goals to make career events more tailored to each department with speakers and workshops to ensure students get the best out of their potential futures, looking into more focus on study abroad and its benefits beyond 1st year introduction, and finally study space.

Key points of Hayder Shihabs agenda were increasing communication with reps and staff, engagement with practical work, access to resources and facilities and focusing in on the international student experience for living and learning in the UK.

And the questions the candidates received were:

Why is it important to have an education officer? How would you improve engagement with the rep community? What more could be done to post graduate students on academic issues? How would you work with the university engage students further on changes to teaching and learning How could you support PhD students with teaching responsibilities? How would you support part time students and the issues they face? What would you do to combat the study space problems on campus What do you think is the biggest issue for education officers to solve Do you think the ECF process should be improved and if so, how will you improve it?

In response to Question 8 DJ mentioned her 3 years of valuable experience as school and course rep and how she could apply these experiences to the role of Education Officer. She said: “I think the biggest issue the Education Officer faces is red tape with budgets and standardization, however, I feel that with my experiences I have gained negotiation skills to combat this”. DJ believes in the importance of being open with issues as she stated when answering Question 1: “addressing our academic and education concerns are one of the key reasons we’re at university so we can get the best out of what we are paying”.

Meanwhile George Ingram believes the biggest issue to tackle is lecturer communication and feedback with students. He said: “I want to push this issue full steam ahead as lecturers are still leaving no feedback on Turnitin”. When talking about the ECF process he went on to say: “the process itself is inviting itself to be insensitive, hence the need for death certificates so I would ask students how they want to improve it”

Meanwhile Hayder Shihab spoke from his personal experience on the topic of postgraduates. He said: “post grads spend many hours in their offices. I’m a post graduate student so I know what it’s like. We need to make sure that they are really getting involved with RUSU”. Hayder also showed his dedication when suggesting ideas for student engagement to teaching and learning. He added: “I’ve worked with the international student’s advice team and the recruitment team as well as many bodies within the University, so I have many ideas to help them integrate with RUSU”.

Charlotte Hyde also very passionately spoke from her course rep experience and what she plans with reps regarding Question 2. She said: “I want to further define the role of reps so that they have a clear direction of who they’re representing and why. I think there needs to be a better way to communicate with reps”. And in response to Question 5 Charlotte drew on her connections to PhD students and understanding the stress. She went on to say: “working and supporting PhD students is one of my top priorities and that’s why I want to be able to link between undergraduate and postgraduate courses so everyone can understand each other’s issues”.

Kia Jade MacKenzie highlighted her concerns for PhD students when responding to Question 5. She said: “I have been taught by PhD students and the sheer amount of work they have to do for such little pay makes a lot of pressure, hearing their opinions on how they feel they can be supported is very important.”. Kia’s goals to support students continued into her answer to Question 6 where she spoke about part time students. She said: “First and foremost, getting students to realize that their voice matters and having one is important. I’ve worked with…there needs to be more initiative to make sure they feel involved in the university because they are only here and studying part of the time it might be harder to feel get involved.”

Following Question Time, all candidates for next year’s Full-Time Officer roles will campaign both online and on campus until Friday, February 28th at 3pm, with voting open from Tuesday, February 25th at 7am until Friday, February 28th at 3pm. Throughout the voting period all University of Reading students can vote for their favourite candidates for each role at www.rusu.co.uk/representation/elections/rusu-main-elections/, with the results announced at the Results Party on Friday, February 28th from 7pm until 9pm which all students are invited to attend.

This week’s elections schedule also includes campaigning, quiz times and all-important voting for next year’s Part-Time Officers, School Reps and Student trustees. You also can cast your votes for these roles at rusu.co.uk.

Manifesto breakdown:

DJ- Djihane Bret

Feedback : To hold staff accountable to provide meaningful feedback!

: To hold staff accountable to provide meaningful feedback! Course expenses : To susidise compulsory expenses for all students!

: To susidise compulsory expenses for all students! Attainment Gap: To address the attainment gap for BAME and disabled students!

Charlotte Hyde

Library & accessibility – Creating a platform that makes it easy to see when the library is busy

– Creating a platform that makes it easy to see when the library is busy Improving Blackboard – Overhauling Blackboard and making style guides available to everyone.

– Overhauling Blackboard and making style guides available to everyone. Building an Academic Community– Defining the Course Rep role and breaking down barriers between staff and students.

Gbenga Abiodun Julius

Feed-Forward scheme – Review pervious works from past years with the aim of improving studies in a proactive and constructive manner.

– Review pervious works from past years with the aim of improving studies in a proactive and constructive manner. Laptops for students – Loaning laptops to use and return for those that can not afford a tool for their learning which has become a necessity.

– Loaning laptops to use and return for those that can not afford a tool for their learning which has become a necessity. Student support- Resolution of complaints or challenges faced by students in academic pursuit.

Kia Jade MacKenzie

Tailored department specific career events relevant to your degree and what you learn.

More accessibility and awareness of study abroad options that are available during your degree.

The numbers of study spaces to continue to increase and be fully accessible to all.

Hayder Shihab