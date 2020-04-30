Coronavirus update

It’s Corona time!

By now, I’m sure everyone has heard of the Coronavirus or COVID-19. The pandemic has caused mass closures and restrictions all around the world. But how did it all start?

The infection was first seen in Wuhan, China in November 2019. People started to present with a high temperature and fever. This was later confirmed that these symptoms were due to infection by a novel Coronavirus. This strain had never been seen before. was identified as SARS-CoV-2 or 2019-nCoV to avoid confusion with previous outbreaks. There has been great speculation about where this virus came from. Chinese authorities originally stated that the virus originated in a market. But, after reassessing the cases, more patients had no links to the market than those who did. Coronaviruses are zoonotic; they can transfer between species. So scientists started to investigate species with similar viruses. Bioinformatics allowed scientists to compare the genome of COVID19 to a virus found in pangolins. They believed they had found an incredibly similar virus. However, the data analysis was done incorrectly. It was later concluded that pangolins were not the cause. Genome analysis was carried out using viruses found in bats. As the previous SARS outbreak had been caused by the jump of a coronavirus to humans, it seemed a likely cause. But this was ruled. There have been some pretty interesting conspiracy theories about the origins of this virus. They are pretty crazy, ranging from 5G radiation to being manmade in a lab.

On Thursday 16th April, the government announced that the UK would remain in lockdown for another 3 weeks. At a minimum. The aim of this is to flatten the curve of infections so that the NHS can provide care for as many patients as need it. Over the last 4 weeks, we have seen a relatively steady number of COVID-19 related deaths. Although the numbers are still large, we have not seen an exponential increase in deaths. 3 further weeks of lockdown aim to ensure that hospital admissions don’t exceed the NHS capacity.

Before the lockdown can be relaxed, 5 conditions must be met. Firstly, the government must see a sustained and constant fall in daily deaths. This is used to indicate that the peak of the virus has passed. Secondly, this data must be proven to be reliable. There must also be enough COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment available to meet future demands. The NHS must be deemed able to provide sufficient critical care across the UK. The final criterion is that it must be ensured that changes to restrictions would not cause a second peak of the virus.

Ending lockdown and abandoning social distancing measures too early could be problematic. It could cause a secondary spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. COVID-19 is very infectious. So, if a large number of people still have the virus and then return to their regular daily lives, the number of cases could increase drastically. Allowing sufficient time for the number of cases of the virus to drop, may decrease transmission. Research suggests that people who have COVID-19 are infectious for around 2 weeks. By now, only a small minority of cases would have originated from before the lockdown. Hopefully, we will be able to see a decrease in the number of deaths within the next few weeks.

Daily updates on the situation are given by members of parliament. Each day at around 5 pm, there is a press conference. This is streamed by broadcasters such as the BBC and on Facebook. These conferences are very useful. They cover all aspects of government decisions regarding COVID-19, from education to the economy. Members of the press are invited to ask questions, which are often very specific. These may answer any questions you have. Watching the conference helps to maintain transparency between the government and the public. The conferences can be fairly long and sometimes confusing. However, an Instagram page called “simply politics” gives a great and simplified rundown each day.