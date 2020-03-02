Chinese students showcase artwork

The touring art exhibition “0 Distance” came to the University of Reading on Wednesday, January 22nd. All artwork was by young Chinese artists from universities across the UK, such as Royal Holloway and University of the Arts London.

The exhibition was open to all forms of the arts, being ‘0 boundary’ and ‘0 element’, intended for the artists to fully exploit their ideas, creativity and potential.

The exhibited works ranged from abstract, cartoon style artwork to a short documentary on a Buddhist Academy, depicting the daily lives of the locals.

Presented by the Chinese Students and Scholars Association of Reading (CSSA Reading) in collaboration with another four UK universities, the exhibition took place in SACLL in the Edith Morley building.

