Chairing student voice meetings

Being a student voice chair has its advantages and disadvantages however, it is such an amazing job to be the voice of the whole student voice meeting. Its perks are that you get to delegate the meeting and choose what topics will be chosen. However, its disadvantages are that you are under pressure as there is a specific time you have to stick to and that you cut people off from speaking when they have passed the one minute of speaking.

In order for an idea to pass it has to have a majority of approvals by student voice member where it then has to have more than 200 votes by all the students. There were six campaign ideas that were competed in an all student vote where 680 students voted for the ideas. The two that got the main votes get approved. When an idea has been approved, full time officers have to work on it within a time frame of two years. The two campaigns that has been passed the last student voice was|: “RUSU to campaign for the university to introduce a security text service” where this would be done by the welfare officer over the next two years; “RUSU to campaign for the university to make parking on campus more accessible” which was assigned to the diversity officer. The policy that was passed and would be looked at by the president is “RUSU to write a sustainable crockery and cutlery policy”. This policy had 329 votes where 289 votes were ‘for’, 23 votes ‘against’ and 17 abstentions.

In order to implement the ideas, every campaign and policy that have passed would have to be assigned to one of the full time officers where they would have to work on it for the next two years by researching about it and trying to make it happen in university. All ideas need at least 200 votes to pass. If you have an idea that want it to happen make sure you put it on the RUSU website in the Change it section as they are voted by the students and ideas could happen. I would definitely recommend going for the student voice chair position. If you are interested please do message me or email me.