Britain is next country to enforce official lockdown measures

As the Covid-19 pandemic increases in ferocity, Boris Johnson has issued a stark message to the country: “At this moment of national emergency…stay at home”.

As a result, the Prime Minister has issued restrictions on everyday life , meaning people can only leave their house for one of four reasons:

1. One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk or cycle. This should be done alone or with people that you live with.

2. To travel to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and work cannot be done from home.

3. Shopping for essential items such as food or medicine, shopping trips should be limited to once a week.

4. For any medical needs, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

Gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together will also be prohibited, with police and local authorities now having the power to disperse gatherings or issue fines (starting from £30) for those who do not comply. People should also stay two metres (6ft) apart from people they do not live with whilst outside.

Shops selling non-essential items have also been told to shut, with many retailers already having closed their doors. Libraries, gyms and children’s playgrounds are also shut. As well as this, all social events such as weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies are prohibited. The only exception being funerals which can be attended by immediate family members only.

The new measures came amid fears that people were disregarding the governments social distancing advice, with masses of people being seen at beaches, parks and other public spaces over the weekend.

The restrictions will be under constant review and a relaxation of the rules would be considered in three weeks, the Prime Minister said.