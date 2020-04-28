Army cadet uses 3D printer to make vital equipment for NHS workers

Finding that he had extra time on his hands, due to Covid-19, year 11 student and Army Cadet, Christopher Johnson decided that he wanted to be productive and help people working in the NHS.

Using a 3D printer at home, Christopher started making protective face masks which could be used by the frontline workers; like his Aunt Joanne Eccles, a senior nurse at Preston Hospital, who each day puts herself at risk to help others.

Christopher set up a Go-fund me page, to help cover costs of materials to produce more masks, originally hoping to raise £500, a target that was quickly smashed, having now raised over £2,000.

Talking about the project Christopher said “I am overwhelmed by the response. Everyone has been so generous. Adding “We’ve exceeded the original goal, which has enabled me to purchase another 3D printer, that I will donate to a local school once this is all over.”

Christopher added “I feel like I don’t deserve all the accolades and praise, as I am just trying to do whatever I can to help out during these challenging times.”

Deputy Commander Cadets, Brigadier Mark Christie OBE said “What Christopher is doing is truly incredible. At a time when many other young people his age might be struggling to find things to do, he’s using his time and skills to help those working hard to protect us in the NHS. His efforts to do good and help others is something we see time and again within the Army Cadets and he must be applauded for going above and beyond.”